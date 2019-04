Apocalypse when? The Maya, known for their tall pyramids, epic ballgames and human sacrifices, once dominated the Mexican state of Yucatán. These days, the area makes a fascinating destination for a photographer, with pre-Columbian and colonial architecture, eerily lighted underground pools and jungle landscapes. It's also one of the safest states in Mexico -- unless, of course, you believe the profiteers selling the idea that the Mayas predicted an end to everything on Dec. 21, 2012.