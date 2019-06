On Jan. 6, 1912, New Mexico became the 47th U.S. state, beating Arizona by a month and Hawaii and Alaska by about 47 years. To mark its centennial, I've pulled together 100 images from my travels there: napping nomads in Truth or Consequences; a working artist in Santa Fe; a native gathering in Albuquerque; an idle biker in Grants; and a slate-gray sky, about to dump a monsoon on the highway near Hillsboro. -- Christopher Reynolds, Los Angeles Times staff writer View thumbnails of these photos.