Want to climb higher peaks around L.A.? Try this hiking challenge

A view from the trail to Cucamonga Peak on an October day in 2021.

I remember feeling kind of like a celebrity in that Chipotle in Upland.

It was a Thursday in 2021, and my dog and I had just hiked Cucamonga Peak, an 11.1-mile trek where you gain almost 4,200 feet in elevation. I was exhausted, and about to devour a massive burrito bowl. But the moment I told the guests in line what I’d just done, half the restaurant wanted to see pictures and hear about my experience. I was excited to share, if a little hungry.

That was the first year I completed the SoCal Six Pack of Peaks challenge. The annual self-guided program, which launched in 2015, has helped me bag some of the highest peaks in Southern California. Today, the challenge includes 12 peaks to choose from. It costs $50 to register, and participants who complete six peaks in the challenge are awarded with swag, a paper certificate and bragging rights.

I participated in both 2021 and 2022, and hiked eight peaks I’d never visited — including Ontario Peak when it was covered in snow. (Shout out to Geoff, my wilderness-savvy friend, who coached me through the perils of winter hiking.)

I signed up for the SoCal Six Pack of Peaks for two main reasons: accountability and trail logs. I hiked more in the two years I participated in the challenge than at any other time in my life. In part because I kept in mind that I had paid my money to participate, and I didn’t want it to go to waste — or to let myself down. Thanks to that contract with myself, I got to see beautiful places and make great memories.

Once I registered, I also gained access to the trail logs of past participants. This was crucial information, especially when I hiked Ontario Peak in the winter with my friend. We got up-to-date information about trail conditions that allowed us to plan for the worst and see the highlights, including where to watch for a frozen waterfall.

The snow-covered trail to Ontario Peak in December 2022. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

Jeff Hester, the chief adventure officer at Social Adventures, wasn’t planning to launch a business when he started the SoCal Six Pack challenge. The endeavor began in 2010, when he broke his wrist while mountain biking, and needed something to do outside.

Jeff Hester after hiking Mt. Wilson, one of the original peaks on the Six Pack of Peaks SoCal challenge. (Courtesy of Jeff Hester)

While on the mend, he took on the 211-mile John Muir Trail, which starts in Yosemite National Park. He’d hiked the trail in 1980 and wanted to do it again 30 years later.

Hester came up with the phrase “six pack of peaks” to describe the summits that he and his friends — including his then-girlfriend, Joan — would use to train: Mt. Wilson, Cucamonga Peak, Mt. Baldy, San Bernardino Peak, Mt. San Jacinto and San Gorgonio. Hester calculated that, altogether, these peaks would add up to 27,108 feet of elevation gain over 82 miles.

The training regimen worked — not only for the group, which successfully completed the John Muir Trail, but also for Jeff and Joan. They’ve been married 12 years.

Jeff Hester and wife Joan at the San Gorgonio summit. (Courtesy of Jeff Hester)

Hester posted his “six pack of peaks” training regimen on a blog. (It was, after all, 2010.) After that, he regularly heard from adventure bloggers and others who used the concept to train for Mt. Whitney and other big hikes.

In 2015, he launched the SoCal Six Pack of Peaks as a paid challenge. About 200 people signed up, and about half finished. They celebrated with a pizza party in Hollywood.

The community has continued to grow since then, with an untold number of folks who don’t pay the $50 to officially join the SoCal Six Pack of Peaks (or other Six Pack challenges), but who endeavor to climb the listed peaks. Hester’s program has since multiplied to 17 Six Pack challenges in 19 states.

Every person who signs up has the option to donate money outside their registration fee to Big City Mountaineers or an outdoors nonprofit that’s local to their challenge area. In the past eight years, the challenges have raised over $126,000 for these nonprofits.

I asked Hester whether he worries that the Six Pack challenges will flood certain trailheads with too many people. To prevent this from happening, his company partners with Leave No Trace, which identifies hiking hotspots from year to year, and publishes its reports online. He’s changed the lineup of the Colorado challenge’s peaks after the nonprofit identified some of them as being overutilized.

That said, Hester suggests that AllTrails and Instagram probably drive more crowding to trails than his arguably small community of hikers, each of whom receives educational materials when they sign up on how to follow Leave No Trace’s seven principles.

“There’s probably more people on Mt. Baldy on a given weekend than we have signed up for the whole year,” Hester said.

Carisa Hernandez at Strawberry Peak with other Six Pack of Peak participants. (Courtesy of Carisa Hernandez)

The best part of joining the Six Pack of Peak challenge is the community, says 48-year-old hiker Carisa Hernandez of Rancho Cucamonga.

Hernandez started hiking in 2010, when her family was going through a difficult time, and her Aunt Francine took her out in nature to help her de-stress. One hike and Carisa was hooked.

For months, they hiked a five-mile mostly flat loop at the Claremont Hills Wilderness Park. Then her aunt suggested they try something “not that much more difficult” — Mt. Baldy. She loved that, too, but soon wanted more. Researching online, she stumbled across Hester’s challenge and signed up. She felt prepared to complete Mt. Baldy, but was intimidated by others on the list.

“But the fact that it’s a challenge — I tend to be a little more of a competitive person so it was exciting,” she said.

Carisa Hernandez at the summit of Cucamonga Peak, one of the peaks on the Six Pack challenge. (Courtesy of Carisa Hernandez)

Hernandez is in her eighth year of completing the SoCal Six Pack of Peaks challenge. She’s hiked Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and Mt. Whitney with friends she’s met through the program. She and her friends plan to complete her ninth summit of Mt. Whitney this year.

Whenever Hernandez is traveling to another state, she checks to see whether it has a Six Pack of Peak challenge. If so, she hops on the group’s forum, where she knows people will give her tips on the best trails.

“In the beginning, it was more about the challenge, and to see how far I could go, and what I could accomplish,” Hernandez said.

Now, she said, it’s more about the friendships.

See you out there,

Jaclyn

