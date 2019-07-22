Orange County’s first JW Marriott will be 9 minutes from Disneyland

JW Marriott is coming to Anaheim in a big way. The brand’s first Orange County site set to open in February is an 18-minute walk or 9-minute drive from Disneyland, adding a luxury site to Marriott’s footprint outside the Magic Kingdom.

A room with queen-sized beds at the JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort. (JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort)

The hotel, which is a new build, will have 466 rooms, including 19 suites with designated quiet floors; a rooftop bar and lounge; fitness center and outdoor pool; and a yoga/zen retreat room “for welcome respite from nearby attractions,” according to a news release Monday. And there will be an activities program for children 4 to 12 years old. Rooms will cost $200 to $500 a night. The site at 1775 S. Clementine St. also is less than a mile from the Anaheim Convention Center.

Reception area at the JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort, the first JW site in Orange County, and just 9 minutes from Disneyland. It is scheduled to open early next year. (JW Marriot, Anaheim Resort)

The restaurant at the JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort. (JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort)

The bar and lounge at the JW Marriott in Orange County that's set to open early next year. (JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort)

Marriott already has quite a few hotels in the area, including Courtyard by Marriott Anaheim Theme Park Entrance, which is across the street from Disneyland; the Anaheim Marriott, less than half a mile from the theme park; Anaheim Marriot Suites, Courtyard by Marriott Anaheim Resort Convention Center and others. These are listed among 48 “good neighbor” hotels listed on Disneyland’s website.

Disneyland Resort’s own accommodations include Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, starting at $586; the Disneyland Hotel, starting at $445; and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, starting at $339. Prices don’t include tax, according to the website.

Info: JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort