Universal’s new Florida theme park: When does it open and what will be there?

The Universal Orlando Resort in Florida is gaining a fourth theme park next year that will feature areas dedicated to Nintendo, Harry Potter and other intellectual property, a move that is expected to significantly ramp up the company’s competition with Walt Disney Co. in the state.

Universal Epic Universe will open to the public on May 22, the entertainment giant announced Thursday. The news comes a few months after rival Disney secured approval to move forward with a massive $17-billion expansion of its Orlando resort over the next 10 to 20 years.

In addition to Super Nintendo World and a Ministry of Magic-themed Harry Potter land, Epic Universe will boast sectors inspired by the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise and Universal’s classic monster movies. A 500-room hotel with special access to the new park is coming soon to the resort as well.

Advertisement

Multiday ticket and vacation packages, including entry to Epic Universe, go on sale Tuesday; while Universal Orlando Resort annual pass holders will be able to acquire single-day tickets to Epic Universe starting Thursday.

“This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year,” said Karen Irwin, president of Universal Orlando Resort, in a statement. “Our Universe will never be the same.”

Travel & Experiences Every ride at Universal Studios Hollywood, ranked The famed theme park set in a working movie studio aims to reflect our modern entertainment industry. What are its best and worst attractions?

Universal and its Philadelphia-based parent company, Comcast, aren’t the only entertainment players growing their theme park empires.

Advertisement

Beyond the $17-billion investment in Orlando, Disney is plotting a $1.9-billion expansion of its resort in Anaheim, which encompasses Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and multiple hotels.

The Burbank media and entertainment giant is expected to provide more updates on those plans as it continues to pump money into its so-called “experiences” division.