Snakes alive, shopping, yoga, beer and more for a Southern California weekend

Spend the weekend shopping at an indie market, listening to music on the beach or learning something new at festivals for tea, beer and reptiles.

Redondo Beach

Free yoga and live music are two good reasons to spend a Saturday in Redondo Beach. Start with a morning yoga class on Redondo Beach Pier (bring your own mat), then shop, relax on the beach or fuel up at local bars and restaurants. Head back to the pier in the evening, when rock ‘n’ roll Rat Pack tribute band Franks & Deans will entertain for two hours as the sun begins to set.

When: Yoga at 10 a.m., concert at 6 p.m., both Aug. 10

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. bit.ly/redondoyoga

Los Angeles

Learn the art of taiko drumming and snack on sata andagi (Okinawan deep-fried pastries) at the Natsumatsuri Family Festival, an annual celebration of summer at the Japanese American National Museum. Also on the schedule are live readings, origami workshops and performances by dancers, singers and magicians. Online RSVP requested.

When: 11 a.m. Aug. 10

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (213) 625-0414, bit.ly/natsumatsurifest

Carpinteria

Enjoy booze, lawn games and live music with an ocean view at the Surf ’n’ Suds Beer Festival at Carpinteria State Beach. More than 80 craft breweries, cideries, wineries and kombucha makers will offer unlimited samples, and food trucks will sell other refreshments. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Young and Brave Foundation, a nonprofit that supports youths with cancer.

When: 11:30 a.m. Aug. 10

Cost, info: $50. Ages 21 and older only. Dogs OK. (805) 448-7070, surfbeerfest.com

Pomona

Thinking of adding a reptile to your family? The Reptile Super Show at the Pomona Fairplex is a one-stop shop for thousands of varieties of snakes, lizards, geckos, turtles and more, as well as information about proper care.

When: 10 a.m. Aug. 10 , 11 a.m. Aug. 11

Cost, info: $14. Family friendly. No dogs. (619) 281-7387, bit.ly/reptileshow

Santa Monica

Handmade pet accessories, crystal-infused candles and imported balsamic vinegars are among the specialty goods at the Unique Markets Summer Pop-Up at the Barker Hangar. When you’re not shopping from local designers, artists and brands, you can take a macramé keychain-making workshop or sample free scoops from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

When: 10 a.m. Aug. 10 and 11, uniquemarkets.com/losangeles

Cost, info: $15. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (213) 486-9821

Los Angeles

Elevate your understanding of tea culture at the Los Angeles Tea Festival at the Reef. Sample loose leaf teas, matcha, kombucha and more, then put your senses to the test with a tea sommelier class. Other workshops will teach you how to create your own blends, mix craft tea cocktails and pair tea with cheese or chocolate.

When: 11 a.m. Aug. 10 and 11

Cost, info: $20 admission, plus additional fees for some classes. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted; teafestivalla.com