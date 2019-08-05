Princess Cruises sale takes half off fares for second passenger

Princess Cruises’ sale on West Coast itineraries takes 50% off the second fare for passengers booked in the same cabin. The deal is good on one- to five-day cruises to San Francisco, Catalina and Mexico through spring.

The deal: Getaways Sale prices include $249 (inside cabin) and $369 (balcony) for three-day cruises between L.A. and Vancouver, Canada, on selected sailings from September to May; and $529 (inside cabin) and $599 (balcony) on five-day cruises from L.A. to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from September to February. Also, fares for third and fourth passengers in the same cabin start as low as $69. (Prices don’t include tax and port fees.)

When: The offer is good through 11: 59 p.m. Aug. 30, based on availability.

Details: The deal also applies to East Coast itineraries.

Info: Princess Cruises, princess.com (look for Getaways Sale)