Travel

Princess Cruises sale takes half off fares for second passenger

Princess Cruises’ Getaways Sale applies to sailings on both coasts. It lasts only until the end of August.
By Mary Forgione Assistant Travel Editor 
Aug. 7, 2019
7 AM
Princess Cruises’ sale on West Coast itineraries takes 50% off the second fare for passengers booked in the same cabin. The deal is good on one- to five-day cruises to San Francisco, Catalina and Mexico through spring.

The deal: Getaways Sale prices include $249 (inside cabin) and $369 (balcony) for three-day cruises between L.A. and Vancouver, Canada, on selected sailings from September to May; and $529 (inside cabin) and $599 (balcony) on five-day cruises from L.A. to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from September to February. Also, fares for third and fourth passengers in the same cabin start as low as $69. (Prices don’t include tax and port fees.)

When: The offer is good through 11: 59 p.m. Aug. 30, based on availability.

Details: The deal also applies to East Coast itineraries.

Info: Princess Cruises, princess.com (look for Getaways Sale)

Mary Forgione
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
