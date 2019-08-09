A big storm hit Kauai, spawning another issue: Are tourists wrecking the island?

Plan ahead to visit Haena

Haena State Park, about a 30-minute drive from Princeville, is the last community at the end of Kuhio Highway in the northwestern corner of Kauai. Limahuli Garden and Preserve is adjacent to Haena on the makai (ocean) side of the road. The Kalalau Trail starts in Haena and takes you to the Napali Coast State Wilderness Park.

The area’s dramatic mountains, waterfalls and beaches seem almost like a movie set; in fact, they have starred in “Jurassic Park,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” and “The Descendants,” among others.

It’s no wonder people want to explore an area that seems like nature’s version of a treasure chest.

The changes at Haena State Park are part of a movement, in Hawaii and elsewhere, to manage overtourism. The park used to see 3,000 visitors a day. That number now is capped at 900. That means planning and making online reservations for admission and parking are imperative.

Because parking is limited, visitors are encouraged to use the Kauai North Shore Shuttle, which runs between Princeville and the park. Don’t even think of driving to the end of Kuhio Highway and parking along the road. If you do, you’ll face some hefty fines and your vehicle could be towed.



Kauai’s Napali Coast is one of the most photographed coastlines in the world. (Hawaii State Parks Division)

Access to the park begins at the parking lot, where a boardwalk takes you through ancient Hawaiian kalo (taro) patches and terraces.

“I want [visitors] to be able to stand here on this boardwalk and take a deep breath and feel the essence of this place and feel the spirit of this place,” said Wichman, who was a driving force behind the master plan.

“Previously, it may have simply been the gateway to the Napali Coast. I hope that what [visitors will] now experience is that they’re stepping onto a land that has nurtured our community for a thousand years.”



The park, which I first visited a decade ago, has been transformed, and I soaked in its serenity and beauty. A new path provides a stunning view of the mountain known as Makana, which moviegoers know as Bali Hai from the 1958 film “South Pacific.”

As the boardwalk ends, the route turns into a path made of crushed coral and takes you through a forest of hau trees, a shady respite.

On a walk to Kee Beach, which takes less than 10 minutes, I was joined by Alan Carpenter, Hawaii State Parks assistant administrator, who pointed out the core of the overuse problem.

“You have this world-famous Kee Beach, this little lagoon, and right next to it ... you have the trail head to one of the most famous trails on the planet,” Carpenter said. “These ... things combined is what brings everybody to this place.”

Nearby, the trailhead to the Kalalau Trail in the Napali Coast State Wilderness Park beckoned. It was closed for repairs the day I was there but has since reopened.

Most experienced hikers in good shape can hike the first two miles of the 11-mile trail, but beyond that you need to be an accomplished hiker who can handle multiple stream crossings. Trails along this coast can go from doable to dangerous during heavy rain, which is frequent.



The 11-mile Kalalau Trail starts in Kauai's Haena State Park. (Hawaii State Parks Division)

But if you have the skills, you’ll be rewarded with views of the Napali Coast, known for cliffs that rise as much as 3,000 feet, lush valleys and pristine beaches. It is a visual superstar, one of the most photographed coastlines in the world.

