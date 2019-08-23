At SFO, Terminal 1 has new food, drink, retail and soon a Grand Hyatt

Here’s good news for anyone heading to or through San Francisco International Airport. SFO has completed the first phase of a Terminal 1 redevelopment, giving travelers a series of bright, airy spaces and new restaurants and retail spaces. An airport Grand Hyatt hotel will follow in October.

The $2.4-billion project, officially Harvey Milk Terminal 1, won’t be complete until 2022, but the first phase was unveiled July 23. Several eateries and retailers are now open, as is a museum exhibition on the life and times of the late Harvey Milk.

The terminal includes 25 gates — nine are open so far — and handles domestic flights, including many Southwest flights from LAX, Burbank and Ontario.

Restaurants open so far include: Little Chihuahua (taqueria), Bun Mee (Vietnamese sandwiches), Bourbon Pub (from celebrity chef Michael Mina), Starbird chicken variations, salads and tacos), Illy Caffe and Amy’s Drive Thru (American food, organic, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free fare).

An exhibition on the late political leader Harvey Milk is part of the redone Terminal 1 at San Francisco International Airport. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Still to come: Goldilocks (Filipino favorites), the Bistrot Bay Area (Mediterranean-style market and eatery including sandwiches and desserts) and Flyaway (restaurant with table service).

Retailers open now include an iStore, Mills Cargo (books, magazines, gifts) and Skyline News + Gifts. Yet to come: Departures (gifts), GR Chocolate Collection, NYS Eyewear and L’Occitane (spa services and products).

The Grand Hyatt at SFO will feature 351 rooms. It is accepting reservations for stays beginning Oct. 1.