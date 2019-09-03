LAX Global Entry office to reopen Oct. 1

If you are trying to complete your Global Entry application but have been stymied by the scarcity of available appointments, help may be in the offing.

The Los Angeles office where those applications can be completed is set to reopen Oct. 1, Jaime Ruiz of the Office of Public Affairs for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in an email.

Global Entry, which costs $100 for five years, allows travelers whose applications are approved to have expedited re-entry to the United States upon return from a foreign country. The program also offers TSA PreCheck, the Transportation Security Administration’s expedited security screening. Approved travelers who have PreCheck usually do not have to take off their belts, shoes or light jackets or remove their liquids (which must be 3.4 ounces or less) from their carry-on luggage.

The LAX Global Entry Enrollment Center at 11099 S. La Cienega Blvd. closed in late June so staff could be sent to the Mexican border. Some applicants showed up unaware that the office had closed; because of what CBP called a “scheduling system glitch, ” some people were not notified.

Those who needed an appointment were directed to the Long Beach Seaport office at 301 E. Ocean Blvd., Room 670.

But the LAX closure apparently put additional demand on that office, which is open 7 a.m. -3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, making appointments more difficult to come by.

Because of the “high number of applicants it may take a month or two to get” an appointment, Ruiz said.

L.A. Times reader Fred Sonnenberg of Agoura Hills was frustrated by his inability to get an appointment. “When I applied for the soonest available appointment at either the Los Angeles or Long Beach offices, there were no appointments available,” he said in an email to The Times. “How can one renew their Global Entry membership if no appointments are available?”

“Checking for cancellations is a very good strategy,” Ruiz said. “Another strategy is to enroll on arrival.”

Enrollment on arrival is available for those “who are conditionally approved to complete their interviews upon arrival into the United States,” the CBP website says. “When landing in an international terminal, follow the signage directing you to CBP officers who can complete your Global Entry interview during your admissibility inspection.” You do not need an appointment.

CBP maintains a list by state of airports that offer the service, which includes John Wayne in Orange County, LAX and San Diego.