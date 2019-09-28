Where to get a free coffee and other deals Sunday on National Coffee Day

Travelers, whether you’re on the road or at the airport, you can get a free cup of coffee Sunday in honor of what the coffee industry calls National Coffee Day. Americans, who drink 400 million cups of coffee a day, will find a free jolt of java at these five places.

Pilot Flying J

You may not recognize the name, but you’ve likely seen these Southern California truck stops that feature small markets, gas, restaurants and even showers. Road trippers will find them north of downtown Los Angeles in Lebec, Frazier Park, Tehachapi and Bakersfield. Download the free app to receive a free hot or cold brew, including cinnamon spice cold brew and pumpkin maple cappuccino.

Info: The Flying J app

Dunkin’

You’ll find the doughnut-and-coffee shops in airports and stand-alone stores coast to coast. On Sunday, buy one hot coffee and receive a free one for someone else.

Info: Dunkin’

Krispy Kreme

Participating stores offer customers a free brewed cup of coffee and a free original glazed doughnut on Sunday. Limit is one per person.

Info: Krispy Kreme

Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

Buy a bakery item that costs at least $2 and receive a 16-ounce hot or cold coffee at participating sites.

Info: Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

Cinnabon

Stop at Cinnabon and get a free coffee, no purchase necessary.

Info: Cinnabon