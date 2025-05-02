Advertisement
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Food

13 convenient coffee shops near L.A. freeways to ease your daily commute

By Omari Allen

It’s hard to avoid traffic in Los Angeles, especially if you’re faced with a daily freeway commute. A playlist, podcast or phone call can help pass the time, but when you live in one of the best coffee cities in the world, a quick detour for caffeine comes in handy.

Crawling up the 110? A chilled latte from a quaint Chinatown coffee shop (ironically located across the street from where the movie “Rush Hour” was filmed) is an offramp away. Before you merge onto the Pacific Coast Highway, find a hip Santa Monica coffee roaster with a lineup of breakfast burritos.

Whether gridlocked on the 5 or inching toward the 405-101 interchange, skip the heavy traffic with 13 coffee shops conveniently located near L.A.’s major freeways.

Coffee from Laidrey.
(Omari Allen)

Laidrey

Encino Coffee $$
By Omari Allen
The aroma of toasted nuts fills the air at Laidrey, a charming corner cafe in Encino near the 101 Freeway that offers fine-tuned espresso drinks, specialty coffees and tea lattes. Owner Gacia Tachejian started Laidrey in her home garage in 2020, launched its first bricks-and-mortar in 2023 and has since opened a second location in Tarzana. Take a break from rush hour to experience coffee sourced from South America, Ethiopia and Papua New Guinea. The iced matcha latte topped with house vanilla foam is a standout, along with the honey latte with locally sourced honey. If you prefer coffee without extra fixings, the medium-roast pour-over from Ethiopia delivers a smooth sip. Laidrey’s menu includes croissants, cakes, other pastries and breakfast and lunch bites. Check out the cafe’s latest location in Agoura Hills, which recently opened near the 101 Freeway.
The interior of How's It Going To End coffee shop in Montrose.
(Omari Allen)

How's It Going To End?

Glendale Coffee $
By Omari Allen
A Midcentury Modern cafe and garden brews coffee for the community of Montrose, in a building once occupied by a dry-cleaning business. How’s It Going To End? (or HIGTE, for short) feels like a Palm Springs getaway but is only minutes from the 210 Freeway. Owners Michelle and Ben Hantoot, founders of Dinosaur Coffee in Silver Lake, offer a simple menu of full-bodied espresso drinks, fresh tonics and specialty lattes with coffee beans supplied by La Cabra in Copenhagen and Heart Coffee Roasters in Portland, and roasted in Brooklyn. The matcha latte is a highlight; rich, earthy and energizing without being overly bitter. Round out your visit with a pastry from Friends & Family, and if you’re not in a rush, sip your coffee atop one of the large boulders in the spacious garden patio.
Hot coffee from Highlight Coffee.
(Omari Allen)

Highlight Coffee

Glendale Coffee $
By Omari Allen
An easygoing cafe near the 134 Freeway makes lattes and pour-overs with coffee beans sourced from El Salvador, Brazil, Costa Rica and Colombia. Highlight Coffee comes from Frank Kim, a coffee industry veteran and former general manager of Cafe Demitasse. Pause your commute for an orange vanilla or butterscotch latte, or a Nathan Palmer with lemonade and iced coffee. Nearby, Highlight Coffee has a second, more spacious Pasadena location close to the 210 Freeway, which recently reopened following the Eaton wildfires.
Iced latte from Civil Coffee.
(Omari Allen)

Civil Coffee

Highland Park Coffee $
By Omari Allen
Brothers Alan and Alex Morales have made it their mission to share the rich coffee traditions of Latin America, with Mexican beans as the focus. A short drive from the 110 Freeway, Civil Coffee roasts its beans in-house, with classic coffee drinks and specialties like the iced mocha latte with house-made ganache. The coffee shop also offers tea lattes, including Liquid Gold with ceremonial-grade matcha, cashew-almond milk and house-made lavender syrup. Complete your order with the signature avocado toast on a slice of Bub and Grandma’s sourdough bread. Civil Coffee has two additional locations in downtown L.A. and Studio City.
Items from from Hilltop Coffee.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

Eagle Rock Coffee Breakfast/Lunch $
By Omari Allen
The cafe from partners Yonnie Hagos and Ajay Relan with actor and producer Issa Rae, offers an uplifting setting for coffee drinkers and remote workers. Now with four locations, including one perched in Eagle Rock near the 2 Freeway, Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen serves a lineup of brews with beans sourced from Brazil, Honduras and Ethiopia, alongside a brunchy California-soul menu. The signature Slauson Brew is a well-rounded medium roast with notes of dark chocolate, caramel and roasted almond, but for something more complex, try the Black Rose latte with activated charcoal and housemade rosewater syrup. If you’re looking for a bite, the Bangin’ Breakfast sandwich is an excellent pairing with your morning coffee.
Thank You Coffee

Chinatown Coffee $
By Omari Allen
Interrupt rush hour with a stop at this Chinatown cafe that shares space with Paper Plant Co., a crafty stationery shop. Founder Jonathan Yang worked in the coffee industry for over a decade before partnering with Matt Chung and Cody Wang to open Thank You Coffee in 2020. The trio serves drip coffees, espresso drinks and teas, plus specialty items that pay homage to the surrounding neighborhood, like the You’re Welcome latte with lapsang souchong and chicory pecan bitters and the Five Spice latte with a house spice blend, Sichuan peppercorn and MSG. A short food menu with overnight oats, a turkey avocado sandwich and a handful of topped toasts is available if you’re also grabbing breakfast on the way to work.
A latte from Etiquette Coffee.
(Etiquette Coffee )

Etiquette Coffee

Downtown L.A. Coffee $
By Omari Allen
Tucked away in L.A.’s Arts District, down the street from the 10 Freeway, Etiquette Coffee provides an inviting atmosphere for commuting Angelenos, with a sleek interior and spacious shaded patio. Master barber Randall Aquilina owns the coffee shop and Etiquette Barbers next door, both part of a community-oriented business collective called Los Angeles Academy. Beans come from Madlab Coffee Roasters and Etiquette uses the bourbon-flavored Dolly Blend for espresso drinks, which carries notes of sweet honey, apple pie and chocolate. The full menu includes specialty lattes, teas, juices, fresh-baked pastries, breakfast burritos and sandwiches from Uncle Paulie’s.
HIGHLAND PARK, CA - NOVEMBER 01: A customer picks up a flat white at Kumquat Coffee Co. in Highland Park. Photographed on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Kumquat Coffee

Downtown L.A. Coffee $
By Omari Allen
Next to the 110 Freeway in downtown L.A., a relaxing cafe offers momentary respite from rush hour. Andres Jinhan “A.J.” Kim and Scott Sohn, who opened the first location of Kumquat on York Boulevard in 2018 and also run Loquat Coffee in Highland Park, are known for highlighting small-batch roasters from all over the world. At the Figueroa Street outpost, where ambient music creates a chill atmosphere, baristas serve simple espresso drinks alongside house specialties like Cloudy (With A Chance of Peanuts), with espresso, peanut butter foam, cold milk and sprinkled with cocoa nibs.
A drink from 10 Speed Coffee.
(Omari Allen )

10 Speed Coffee

Sawtelle Coffee $
By Omari Allen
Founded by Gideon Kleinman and Robbie Schaeffer, 10 Speed Coffee offers micro-batch coffee in a studious atmosphere with upbeat music, bicycles as wall art and plentiful seating on Sawtelle Boulevard. Beans sourced from Guatemala, Kenya and Papua New Guinea are roasted at Pedalers Fork in Calabasas. The coffee menu skews simple with options such as the Kickstand, a drip coffee with notes of red berry and dark chocolate. An extensive list of teas and caffeine-free drinks is available, including ceremonial-grade matcha and a turmeric latte.
Hot water is poured over fresh ground coffee at goodboybob.
(Sarah King)

goodboybob

Santa Monica Coffee $
By Omari Allen
Erich Joiner and Ryan Fisher opened goodboybob Coffee Roasters in 2017 as an escape for scriptwriters, editors and other film industry types who work in the surrounding offices. The shop now serves coffee drinkers at a second location in Manhattan Beach, both focusing on single-origin beans roasted locally in small batches. Take refuge from rush hour in this comfortable cafe that brews fruit-forward pour-overs and matcha with house-made guava and marzipan syrup. Complete your morning refuel with one of five breakfast burrito options. Follow a sidewalk sign near the entrance of an alley at the intersection of Broadway and 21st Street to find the cafe.
Los Angeles, CA - February 13: Amy Krauser, roaster, makes latte art at Cognoscenti Coffee in Los Angeles Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Photo taken in (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Cognoscenti Coffee Bar

Culver City Coffee
By Omari Allen
At Cognoscenti Coffee, architect-turned-owner Yeekai Lim has created a relaxing setting for sipping standard espresso drinks and flavored lattes. Calm your commute with coffee beans harvested by family-owned farms in South America and roasted at Cognoscenti’s City Market South location — one of two additional outposts in downtown L.A. Inside the minimalist Culver City shop (not far from the 10) with plentiful street parking, grab an espresso drink made with the signature Hoot Blend, offering notes of toffee, graham cracker, orange and date. Matcha tea is available, along with Straus vanilla ice cream affogatos and breakfast and lunch bites. Note for pastry lovers: They sell out fast, so grab one before the rush-hour crowd arrives.
Jon Kinnard (left), the owner of Coffee Del Mundo, speaks wtih Ariana Brewer, the shop manager
(Carlin Stiehl / For De Los)

Coffee Del Mundo

Vermont Knolls Coffee
By Omari Allen
If you’re heading south on the 110 toward San Pedro, make a stop at one of L.A.’s best Black-owned coffee shops. Owner Jonathan Kinnard opened Coffee Del Mundo in 2018, offering dairy-free cold brews and standard coffee drinks roasted on-site. Beans here are primarily sourced from the “coffee belt,” which encompasses microclimates around the world ideal for growing coffee. The cafe aims to highlight the cultures and farmers who reside in those areas and are often overlooked, including cold brews that let you experience unique beans from Vietnam, Ethiopia, South America and Mexico. The iced cacao with El Salvadoran coffee, cacao drizzle and oat milk is a refreshing pick for a hot day. Coffee Del Mundo also sells pre-bottled cold brews, coffee pods and packaged whole beans. Be sure to check out the second location, now open in Watts.
The Boy & the Bear

Westchester Coffee $
By Omari Allen
Single-origin Colombian coffee awaits at The Boy & The Bear, a local chain with seven locations throughout Los Angeles. Along the Pacific Coast Highway sits the original flagship location opened in 2016 by owner Andrés Piñeros, who previously ran a coffee cart in his hometown of Villavicencio, Colombia. L.A.’s limited options for high-quality Colombian coffee inspired Piñeros to focus exclusively on coffee beans from his home country. Inside the PCH location, black-painted walls and wood finishes create a calming ambience. Coffee beans are roasted three times a week, coating the air with complex nutty aromas. Classic cafe drinks and loose-leaf teas are the focus here, with vanilla, vegan mocha and salted caramel syrups available for sweetening your lattes. The coffee shop offers plenty of indoor and outdoor seating with additional locations near freeways in Gardena, Westchester, Sherman Oaks and Pasadena.
