How to give the bride a free party night in Las Vegas

Brides party for free in Las Vegas with a bachelorette party offered by VegasGirlsNightOut. The single evening out includes a limo tour of the Strip, free bottle of Champagne, a stop at the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign for selfies and seats at the male strip show Thunder From Down Under.

The deal: The Queen B package also includes 10 Jell-O shots, a shoutout for the bride from the “Thunder” stage, and dinner and drinks at Buca di Beppo. You may book this package for any occasion. Prices start at $125 per person. Parties must include at least six people, including the bride.

When: The offer is good through Feb. 1.

Details: You may customize this package for the “Thunder” show; if you choose more expensive seats, the price goes up. Also, the limo ride is one way.

