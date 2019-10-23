Heading to San Luis Obispo? How to save on hotel rooms and Uber rides

Here are a few good deals for those going to San Luis Obispo any time soon: The downtown Hotel San Luis Obispo takes 10% off room prices for travelers who want to sample the new property a block from historic Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa. And the local Chamber of Commerce throws in $100 worth of Uber rides for visitors who stay two nights at any hotel in SLO town.

Deal 1: The hotel’s SLO Life deal comes with a free bottle of wine (worth $30) and a $50 credit at the spa. How does this pencil out? November room prices without the discount start at $329 a night, excluding tax.

The new Hotel San Luis Obispo is a block from the city’s historic mission. (Tanveer Badal)

When: You can book now for stays Nov. 15 through Feb. 28.

Info: Hotel San Luis Obispo, 877 Palm St.; hotel-slo.com

Deal 2: If you stay at least two nights at this or any SLO hotel, you are eligible for a $100 Uber credit good for jaunts (think: trips to vineyards) in and around San Luis Obispo. Sip, Stay & Save applies to new bookings; Saturday check-ins and blackout dates excluded, and other rules apply.

When: Good for travel through Nov. 30.

Info: Sip, Stay & Save, visitslo.com/sip-stay-save