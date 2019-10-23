Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Travel

Heading to San Luis Obispo? How to save on hotel rooms and Uber rides

la-tr-deal-hotel-san-luis-obisp-01.JPG
A guest room of the new Hotel San Luis Obispo.
(Tanveer Badal)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
Oct. 23, 2019
6 AM
Here are a few good deals for those going to San Luis Obispo any time soon: The downtown Hotel San Luis Obispo takes 10% off room prices for travelers who want to sample the new property a block from historic Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa. And the local Chamber of Commerce throws in $100 worth of Uber rides for visitors who stay two nights at any hotel in SLO town.

Deal 1: The hotel’s SLO Life deal comes with a free bottle of wine (worth $30) and a $50 credit at the spa. How does this pencil out? November room prices without the discount start at $329 a night, excluding tax.

la-tr-deal-hotel-san-luis-obisp-02.JPG
The new Hotel San Luis Obispo is a block from the city’s historic mission.
(Tanveer Badal)

When: You can book now for stays Nov. 15 through Feb. 28.

Info: Hotel San Luis Obispo, 877 Palm St.; hotel-slo.com

Deal 2: If you stay at least two nights at this or any SLO hotel, you are eligible for a $100 Uber credit good for jaunts (think: trips to vineyards) in and around San Luis Obispo. Sip, Stay & Save applies to new bookings; Saturday check-ins and blackout dates excluded, and other rules apply.

When: Good for travel through Nov. 30.

Info: Sip, Stay & Save, visitslo.com/sip-stay-save

Mary Forgione
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
