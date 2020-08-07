Baja-bound? Here’s how 4 local hotels are reopening during the pandemic

Scores of hotels in Baja California have opened in recent weeks, betting that thousands of Americans are ready to head south. Airlines are adding Baja flights too, even as Canada and much of Europe have banned U.S. tourists, and the U.S. has banned tourists from much of Europe.

Here’s how four hotels in Baja have gone about reopening during the pandemic. All closed between March 23 and April 1. All have opened since June 15. And all are operating under a state government recovery program that calls for maximum average occupancy of 30%.

These hotels say they have loosened their cancellation/rebooking policies; rearranged furniture to allow more distancing; begun to require guests to wear masks when not in their rooms; and boosted cleaning efforts. Typically, guests have their temperatures taken on arrival.

The state of Baja California Sur includes La Paz, Loreto, Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo (together known as Los Cabos). That area’s pandemic situation was classified in early August as “red” — the most serious category — by Mexican federal officials.

The state of Baja California, which includes Tijuana, Ensenada and Mexicali, was classified as “orange” — one step less severe — which permits less stringent restrictions on hotels, restaurants and other public spaces.

The information is based on answers supplied by hotel representatives.



Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos

Le Blanc Spa Resort’s Blanc Terrace in San José del Cabo, Mexico. (Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos)

Location: San José del Cabo, leblancsparesorts.com/los-cabos/en

Rooms: 369.

Rates for a standard room (two people) in September: The hotel is all-inclusive, adults only. A current sale lets visitors book the Royale Deluxe Partial Ocean View room, regularly $715 per night, for five nights at $571.67 per night. (In a second promotion, many guests can get a second room for no additional charge.)

Housekeeping service daily on multiple-night stays? Yes. But guests can decline.

“Cooling off” time between room guests? Yes, a minimum of 24 to 48 hours between guests. Cleaning includes electrostatic mist system. Guests can choose to check in and order meals using the resort app on their phones. When guest arrive, “staff will ask permission to take and record each guest’s temperature as a preventive measure.”

Changes to pre-pandemic amenities? Swim-up bars and the business center are temporarily closed. The fitness center is open but limited to 20 people at a time. Buffets have been eliminated.



The Cape

The Cape, a Thompson Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Nick Hall)

Location: Cabo San Lucas, thompsonhotels.com/hotels/mexico/cabo-san-lucas/the-cape

Rooms: 161

Rates for a king room (two people) in September: $374-$443 per night, taxes and fees included. A third-night-free special now offered means guests would pay $293-$347, taxes and fees included.

Housekeeping service daily on multiple-night stays? Guests can decide in advance. If they want the service, they choose preferred hours for maid visits so contact is minimized.

“Cooling off” time between room guests? Yes, 24-48 hours. Guests are required to wear face masks in public areas.

Changes to pre-pandemic amenities? Spa services only in guest rooms. The gym is closed, but the hotel offers distanced outdoor fitness classes and options for in-room fitness equipment and virtual training with celebrity trainer/resort partner Modu Seye.



Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos

Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos)

Location: Cabo San Lucas, hardrockhotelloscabos.com

Rooms: 639

Rates for a standard room (two people) in September: From $270, taxes and fees included.

Housekeeping service daily on multiple-night stays? Rooms cleaned every other day to minimize interaction with guests or upon request.

“Cooling off” time between room guests? No set amount. A representative said: “Rooms undergo an extremely strict sanitization protocol,” including “emphasis on high-contact surfaces such as doors, television, remote controls, phone, faucets, closet and drawer handles, curtains, light switches, air conditioning thermostats, balcony items.”

Changes to pre-pandemic amenities: Buffet service replaced by à la carte dining. The in-room dining menu has been expanded and is now accessible by mobile phone. Swim-up bars are unavailable. The spa, gym and hair salon are by appointment only to allow time for disinfection between guests.



Hotel San Cristóbal Baja

The Hotel San Cristóbal Baja stands on the beach in Todos Santos, Mexico. (Nick Simonite)

Location: Todos Santos, about an hour north of Los Cabos; sancristobalbaja.com

Rooms: 32

Rates for a standard room (two people) in September: $406 to $832 a night, including taxes and fees.

Housekeeping service daily on multiple-night stays? By request only, and scheduled with the front desk to have rooms cleaned between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. while the guest is not in.

“Cooling off” time between room guests? Yes. Rooms are quarantined for a minimum of 48 hours.

Changes to pre-pandemic amenities: Snacks are individually wrapped. Instead of leaving guests wine or beer on ice, staffers leave a note to call front desk and a cold bottle will be delivered.