Travel

LAX Global Entry office is reopening after four-month closure

The Global Entry program allows travelers to get through U.S. customs more quickly when returning from abroad.
(Chris Hondros / Getty Images)
By Catharine HammTravel Editor 
Oct. 29, 2019
10:50 AM
The Global Entry office for Los Angeles is reopening, four months after it was closed so its Customs and Border Protection agents could be sent to the border with Mexico because of what was deemed a “humanitarian” and “security” crisis.

The sudden closure of the office on June 23, coupled with an increased number of applicants for the Global Entry card, which allows expedited passage through U.S. Customs as well as through airport security, created a backlog of 300,000, created frustration among those who could not schedule an interview. In-person interviews are required for first-time applicants and some renewals.

The good news for travelers who have been been trying to get an appointment, which reportedly was taking as long as six months: Scheduling an appointment is to begin immediately, Ruiz said.

The reopening is a process, said Jaime Ruiz, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Officers must be reintegrated into the office after their absence. Because of that process, the operation will not be up to full capacity at the reopening. Instead of the 250 interviews that had been completed each day at the office, the reopened office will handle about 150 a day until operations are completely back to normal, Ruiz said.

The address for the Los Angeles office is 11099 S. La Cienega Blvd., Suite 155; (310) 642-1425. Hours are 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. A call to the office Tuesday morning went to voicemail.

To apply for Global Entry go to the Customs and Border Protection’s how-to page.

Catharine Hamm
Catharine Hamm is the Travel editor for the Los Angeles Times. She was born in Syracuse, N.Y., to a peripatetic family whose stops included Washington, D.C.; Honolulu; and Manila. Her varied media career has taken her from McPherson, Kan., to Kansas City, Mo., San Bernardino, Salinas and L.A. Hamm has twice received individual Lowell Thomas Awards, and the Travel section has been recognized seven times during her tenure as editor. Her favorite place? Always where she’s going next.
