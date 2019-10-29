LAX Global Entry office is reopening after four-month closure

The Global Entry office for Los Angeles is reopening, four months after it was closed so its Customs and Border Protection agents could be sent to the border with Mexico because of what was deemed a “humanitarian” and “security” crisis.

The sudden closure of the office on June 23, coupled with an increased number of applicants for the Global Entry card, which allows expedited passage through U.S. Customs as well as through airport security, created a backlog of 300,000, created frustration among those who could not schedule an interview. In-person interviews are required for first-time applicants and some renewals.

The good news for travelers who have been been trying to get an appointment, which reportedly was taking as long as six months: Scheduling an appointment is to begin immediately, Ruiz said.

The reopening is a process, said Jaime Ruiz, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Officers must be reintegrated into the office after their absence. Because of that process, the operation will not be up to full capacity at the reopening. Instead of the 250 interviews that had been completed each day at the office, the reopened office will handle about 150 a day until operations are completely back to normal, Ruiz said.

The address for the Los Angeles office is 11099 S. La Cienega Blvd., Suite 155; (310) 642-1425. Hours are 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. A call to the office Tuesday morning went to voicemail.

To apply for Global Entry go to the Customs and Border Protection’s how-to page.

