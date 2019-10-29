Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Travel

Santa Barbara hotels offer three nights for the price of two

Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara
The Four Seasons Biltmore is one of eight Santa Barbara hotels in the city offering a third night free deal.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
Oct. 29, 2019
6 AM
Eight Santa Barbara hotels have banded together to offer a third night free, whether you’re staying at the Four Seasons Biltmore or Hampton Inn.

The deal: Start by going online to the Visit Santa Barbara landing page for the Santa Barbara Savvy deal. You’ll see participating hotels, which include Ramada by Wyndham, Hotel Californian, Belmond El Encanto, Hotel Santa Barbara, the Kimpton Goodland and Eagle Inn, and the rules/blackout dates for their respective deals. Click in to each site to peruse room prices and make a reservation.

When: The deal is good through March 31.

Tested: I tested the deal at the luxury Four Seasons Biltmore for a stay over Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14 to 17). I found availability for a garden room at $585 a night (times three for the three-night stay) instead of $870. In this case, the hotel accounts for the “free” night by discounting each night’s stay. Bargain hunters will love prices at Ramada by Wyndham prices: $99 a night, though the deal is good Mondays through Thursdays only.

Info: Santa Barbara Savvy deal, bit.ly/santabarbarasavvy

