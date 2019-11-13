There’s a glow and there’s snow at Southern California weekend events

The weekend event lineup includes lantern art in Arcadia, snowfall in L.A. and outdoor volunteering in Palos Verdes.

Arcadia

The Moonlight Forest Magical Lantern Art Festival returns to the Arboretum with new exhibits, including lantern penguins and sled dogs at Polar Dreams and a giant illuminated shark at Ocean Visions. Food trucks, music and acrobatic performances will also be on hand. Make a day of the festival by signing up for other Arboretum events, such as forest bathing, ceramics classes and docent-led walking tours.

When: Lantern festival: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9- Jan. 12. Check the Arboretum website for other event times and information

Cost, info: Festival admission $20-$28. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted at the festival. (626) 566-3711, bit.ly/moonlightlanternfest

Palos Verdes

Saturday with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy includes two family-friendly activities. Kids and parents can plant seeds, care for native plants and track butterflies at an outdoor volunteer day at George F. Canyon Preserve and Nature Center. If you’d rather hit the trails, sign up for a walk through White Point Nature Preserve, where you’ll learn how early Tongva inhabitants used native plants for survival.

When: Both activities start at 11 a.m. Nov. 16

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (310) 541-7613, bit.ly/familyeventsPV

Burbank

The Burbank Winter Wine Walk and Holiday Street Fair starts with crafts vendors and live music along San Fernando Boulevard. In the evening, Wine Walkers can taste wine and craft beer at participating locations in downtown Burbank, then head back to San Fernando Boulevard for performances, festive lighting and snowfall.

When: Street fair at noon and Wine Walk at 4 p.m. Nov. 16

Cost, info: Free for street fair and snowfall; from $50 for Wine Walk. Street fair is family friendly; Wine Walk is for ages 21 and older only. Dogs OK at street fair but not recommended for Wine Walk. (805) 628-9588, burbankwinterwinewalk.com

Orange County

Leave the car at home for at Meet on Beach, an open-streets event taking place in seven Orange County communities (La Habra, Buena Park, Anaheim, Stanton, Garden Grove, Westminster and Huntington Beach) along Beach Boulevard. Sign up to get a free OC Bus day pass to get from healthy food in La Habra to a party on the sand at Huntington Beach, with performances, workshops and other pedestrian- and bike-friendly activities in between.

When: 9 a.m. Nov. 17

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (213) 365-0605, meetonbeach.com

Los Angeles

Snow will fall, fireworks will light the sky and Santa will open his house to visitors at the 18th tree lighting at the Grove. Watch the 100-foot-tall white fir come to life with 10,000 ornaments and 15,000 lights, followed by performances by surprise guests.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK, but event will be very crowded. (323) 900-8080, bit.ly/LAgrovetreelighting