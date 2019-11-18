Star Wars attraction closing soon at this California theme park

A small, small galaxy not so far, far away is about to vanish. Legoland California Resort recently announced plans to close its miniature re-creation of “Star Wars” films after an eight-year run. No word yet on what will go up in its place, but a new Lego Movie World with rides is planned to open in spring.

Star Wars Miniland, made from 1.5 million Legos, on Jan. 6 will bid farewell to the Carlsbad, Calif., park.

A Clone Wars battle in Star Wars Miniland at Legoland California. (Brady MacDonald / Los Angeles Times)

The attraction features scenes from each of the seven films, built in 1:20 scale, with input on designs and figures from Lucasfilm Ltd., according to a news release. Eight planets in the galaxy are on display, including Tatooine, where Luke and Obi-Wan Kenobi meet Han Solo and Chewbacca in the Cantina; and Kashyyk, home planet of Chewbacca and the Wookiees that comes under attack.

Legoland’s move comes as “Star Wars” seems more popular than ever. Disneyland opened its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land over the summer; Disney Plus is streaming “The Mandalorian,” a new “Star Wars” TV series; and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” a new feature film in the franchise, will hit U.S. theaters Dec. 20.

But Legoland will turn to its own characters from “The Lego Movie” and “The Lego Movie 2" for its newest theme world. It will feature a drop tower ride named for Princess Unikitty and a “triple-decker flying couch” ride called Emmet’s Flying Adventure.

