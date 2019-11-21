SuperShuttle suspends LAX service over insurance problems

SuperShuttle customers with reservations for rides to and from Los Angeles International Airport apparently were out of luck Thursday. The airport ride service suspended operations at this and other California sites for being out of compliance with state insurance requirements.

“SuperShuttle’s operating permit is currently suspended because they are not in compliance with [California Public Utilities Commission] insurance requirements,” commission spokeswoman Terrie Prosper wrote in an email Thursday. “SuperShuttle is working on resolving the issue.” Prosper said the suspension affects a number of SuperShuttle operations across the state but didn’t specify which ones.

Mark Lundy at SuperShuttle’s Phoenix office said the company is aware of the suspension and that “the local office is working on it.” There was no word on when reservations would be resumed.

LAX received a call Wednesday saying that a change in insurance carriers may have caused a problem for SuperShuttle to operate as a transportation charter party, said Becca Doten, media director at Los Angeles World Airports.

SuperShuttle also services Santa Ana’s airport. “We are aware of SuperShuttle’s service cancellation to LAX; service to John Wayne Airport is not affected,” airport spokeswoman Tricia Landquist wrote in an email Thursday.

An operator at the reservation center for SuperShuttle, whose blue vans with yellow script have been serving riders for 35 years, according to its website, said Thursday that “for today, we have canceled all reservations due to operational capacity.” The operator could not place future reservations and didn’t know when Super Shuttle reservations would resume.

SuperShuttle offer shared rides, nonstop rides and black car service to and from LAX, Long Beach Airport and John Wayne Airport.

The suspension comes just ahead of one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Airlines for America, an airline trade group, predicts that 31.6 million people will fly during a 12-day stretch that includes Thanksgiving.

Dec. 1, the end of the traditional long weekend, may see as many as 3.1 million passengers, the group said.