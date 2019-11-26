Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
With Thanksgiving snow looming, time to dig out those tire chains. Here are some tips

Tire chain installers at work on eastbound Interstate 80
Tire chain installers at work on eastbound Interstate 80 in Northern California.
(Rich Pedroncelli / AP)
By Chris ErskineColumnist  
Nov. 26, 2019
3:46 PM
A cold Thanksgiving weekend beckons, with snow levels as low as 2,500 feet predicted, meaning tire-chain laws will be in effect in many SoCal mountains. Roadside installers will be standing by, the best $25 to $75 you’ll ever spend. But be prepared to do it yourself in a pinch. And “pinch” might be the appropriate word if you’re unfamiliar with the process. A video primer helps.

Here’s a refresher

  • Be sure the chains fit. Grabbing the wrong set of chains can damage tires and suspension.
  • If buying chains, consider cable versions, which often are simpler to work with.
  • Figure out whether the chains go on the front or back tires — the owner’s manual can assist. So can your mechanic (the orientation of the engine gives it away).
  • Practice at home. Lay out the chains or cables in the driveway, and practice when it’s dry and comfortable.
  • Take gloves. A light set of water-resistant gardening gloves works well.
  • Make sure all loops and cables are facing the same direction. A twisted link can lead to breakage.
  • Once chains are installed and tightened, drive a short distance — say, 20 feet — and retighten them.

How to drive with chains

  • Tire company Les Schwab recommends listening for “a loud sound of slapping, or metal on metal.” Stop as soon as possible to prevent damage.
  • 25 mph is the maximum speed with chains, most manufacturers and road safety experts say.
  • Brake and accelerate gradually to avoid skids or spinouts.
  • Once on dry pavement, remove the chains.

Sources: Auto Club of Southern California, Les Schwab, Esurance

TravelLifestyleCalifornia
Chris Erskine
Chris Erskine is a nationally known humor columnist and editor for the Los Angeles Times. He writes for the Sports, Travel and Saturday sections and edits on the paper’s Features staff. As an editor, he has been a part of two Pulitzer Prize-winning teams at The Times (for his graphics work on the Northridge quake and the North Hollywood bank robbery). He is best known to readers for his weekly humor pieces on life in suburban Los Angeles. His latest book, “Daditude,” released in 2018, is a collection of his favorite Times columns on fatherhood. He has written two other books, “Man of the House” and “Surviving Suburbia,” which reached the Los Angeles Times bestseller list. The Chicago native has also worked for papers in New Orleans and Miami.
