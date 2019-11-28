Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Travel

Amtrak takes 35% off train tickets for Black Friday-Cyber Monday 2019

Amtrak’s Coast Starlight
Amtrak’s Coast Starlight train travels through part of Northern California.
(Alex Mayes)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
Nov. 28, 2019
9:15 PM
Amtrak has its own version of the post-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy: Track Friday, which offers deals on train rides on the East Coast, West Coast and Midwest points in between. The rail operator is taking up to 35% off train tickets bought between now and Dec. 2 on most routes. It’s a good time to buy if your vacation includes a multi-day ride.

Travel dates for this deal vary by the route you choose. Sample West Coast routes and fares include one-way tickets from Los Angeles to Portland, Ore., starting at $80; to Seattle, $82; and to Chicago, $119.

In the West, the sale applies to service on the Coast Starlight; the Southwest Chief, which travels from L.A. to Flagstaff, Ariz., Albuquerque, N.M., Kansas City, Mo., and Chicago in 40-plus hours; and the California Zephyr, which runs daily between Chicago and San Francisco (51 hours). Discount tickets are good for travel between Dec. 9 and April 30.

Tickets on the Capitol Corridor between Auburn and San Jose in Northern California also are discounted for travel between Jan. 6 and April 30. However, the popular Pacific Surfliner between San Diego and San Luis Obispo by way of Los Angeles is not included in the sale.

Info: Track Friday Sale

