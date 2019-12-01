Megabus is giving away 200,000 free tickets on CyberMonday

Who says there’s no such thing as a free trip? Megabus is giving away 200,000 free bus tickets on CyberMonday to routes around the U.S. Californians can snag a free ride between Los Angeles and San Francisco, Las Vegas, Oakland and San Jose. Travelers heading to the East Coast can pick up tickets between New York City and Philadelphia, Boston and Washington, D.C.

Free tickets will be available starting at 6 a.m. Pacific time on Cyber Monday (Dec. 2) and will continue until the freebies are gone. Book at us.megabus.com.

The giveaway applies to one-way tickets, so you would need two to complete a round-trip journey (there’s no limit on the number of free tickets one person can get). If you want to spend $2 to $10, you can reserve a seat which comes equipped with free Wi-Fi, power outlets and free movies and TV shows.

Megabus, famous for advertising $1 fares, entered the U.S. market in 2006 in the Midwest and East and began West Coast operations a year later. It suspended West Coast routes during the 2008 recession and returned to service in the West in 2012. In April, L.A.-based private equity firm Variant Equity bought Coach USA, the parent company of Megabus’ operations in the U.S.