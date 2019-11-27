Black Friday-Cyber Monday 2019: Hotel and tour travel deals

There’s a lot of hype over Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales, and hotels, cruise lines and tour operators are no exception. You can find good deals with your travel dollars between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 (some sales have expanded dates), but how good?

Unlike airlines, most travel retailers let you know in advance what discounts you can expect to find if you book during this year’s annual buy-athon. Insider tip: You can usually find a 15% to 25% discount on hotels at other times of the year. Shop around for deeper discounts, particularly at luxury hotels that may now be within reach.

Hotels

Many California hotels will put their rooms on sale this weekend. Here are California properties with some of the deepest discounts.

Get half-off rooms at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point during Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale. (Monarch Beach Resort)

The Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point is offering 50% off best available room prices for stays through Dec. 31, 2020. That means you have a whole year to plan. Book between now and Dec. 2 at bit.ly/monarchbeachdeal.

The spa area at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa. (Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa)

Looking for a quick December getaway? Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa in La Jolla offers a SoCal Winter deal that takes up to 20% off room prices and throws in a $25 food and beverage credit. Room prices start at $160 instead of $199 (excluding tax and fees). Book by Dec. 31 for stays through Jan. 5 at bit.ly/estanciadeal.

The pool at Surf & Sand Resort in Laguna Beach, which offers half off the best available room rate. (Surf & Sand Resort)

Advertisement

For its seasonal deal, Surf & Sand Resort in Laguna Beach takes 50% off its best available room rates and waives resort and parking fees. Book on Black Friday (Nov. 29) and Cyber Monday (Dec. 2) for stays through March 31 at surfandsandresort.com.

The historic Mission Inn Resort & Spa in Riverside offers up to 40% off for stays between Jan. 2 and July 31. Discounted room prices start at $139 a night at missioninn.com. (While you’re there, you can take a 75-minute walking tour of the inn for $20 too.)

Hard Rock Hotel San Diego in the city’s Gaslamp Quarter will offer rooms starting at $99 a night from 12:01 a.m. Pacific time on Nov. 29 through midnight Dec. 2. It’s good for travel on selected dates through April 13. Book at hardrockhotelsd.com.

The Rancho Bernardo Inn in San Diego will launch a Black Friday deal for room prices. (Rancho Bernardo Inn)

Rancho Bernardo Inn on a 265-acre property in San Diego will take 50% off its best available rates and waive parking and resort fees for travel through March 31. Book between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 at ranchobernardoinn.com.

The Kinney, Pacifica Hotels’ newly opened boutique hotel on the Venice-Marina del Rey border, offers an indoor-outdoor area. (The Kinney)

Advertisement

Pacifica Hotels has coastal hotels in San Francisco, Central California, Los Angeles and San Diego as well as on Hawaii Island and Maui in Hawaii. The Cyber Monday sale on Dec. 2 will take 40% off room prices for stays from Dec. 2 through March 14. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time Monday until 11:59 p.m. at pacificahotels.com.

The exterior of Calistoga Ranch in California’s wine country. (Calistoga Ranch)

Calistoga Ranch in the wine country town of Calistoga offers half-off for Sunday through Thursday stays between Dec. 1 and March 17. Discounted prices start at $599. Use the code “CYBER” between now and Dec. 6 at aubergeresorts.com/calistogaranch.

Solage, also in Calistoga, offers 40% off room prices for Sunday through Thursday stays, starting at the discounted price of $299 for travel between Dec. 1 and March 17. Use the code “CYBER” to book between now and Dec. 6 at aubergeresorts.com/solage.

A place to relax at MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa in Sonoma. (MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa in Sonoma)

Also in wine country, MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa in Sonoma takes 50% off reservations when you book between now and Dec. 2 with the code “BLACK50.” Good for stays from Dec. 3 through Nov. 25, 2020 (blackout dates apply). Book at macarthurplace.com

Tours

Check out your favorite tour outfitter for discounts too.

TourRadar offers up to 60% off multiday 2020 tours to various destinations around the world. Book between now and Dec. 3 at tourradar.com.

Starting Nov. 27 through Nov. 29, couples receive a $1,400 discount on selected off-season tours at Go Ahead Tours. The company also offers other discounts, such as no single supplements.

STA Travel offers 40% off G Adventures and Contiki Tours for younger travelers. Book between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 at statravel.com/specials.

Luxury outfitter Abercrombie & Kent offers up to 44% off limited-edition Private Journeys to Vietnam, Machu Picchu in Peru, Moscow and St. Petersburg, Kenya and other destinations. Example: Seven days on a custom trip to Paris and Amsterdam costs $4,895 per person instead of $8,795. Book 6 a.m. Pacific time Dec. 2 through 2 p.m. Dec. 6 at abercrombiekent.com.