Travel

Travel deal: $149 rooms at Temecula casino-resort for Lunar New Year

la-tr-deal-pechanga-resort-20191215.jpg
The Lunar New Year means savings on rooms at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula.
(Pechanga Resort Casino)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
Dec. 11, 2019
7 AM
Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula lowers room prices in January to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Midweek stays start at $149 and come with late arrival and a bottle of Champagne.

The deal: Amenities with this room deal include early arrival at noon (usually $100 extra), a bottle of Champagne (locally made Wilson Creek, $32), late checkout at noon ($15) and a $20 credit in the casino’s loyalty club EasyPlay. By the way, 2020’s Lunar New Year, celebrating the Year of the Rat, falls on Jan. 25.

When: The deal is available Jan. 2 to 30.

Tested: I checked a Jan. 6-9 stay and found availability for deluxe valley view rooms with a king-size bed for $149 a night, excluding tax.

Info: Look for the deal under “packages” at pechanga.com.

Mary Forgione
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
