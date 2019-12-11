Travel deal: $149 rooms at Temecula casino-resort for Lunar New Year

Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula lowers room prices in January to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Midweek stays start at $149 and come with late arrival and a bottle of Champagne.

The deal: Amenities with this room deal include early arrival at noon (usually $100 extra), a bottle of Champagne (locally made Wilson Creek, $32), late checkout at noon ($15) and a $20 credit in the casino’s loyalty club EasyPlay. By the way, 2020’s Lunar New Year, celebrating the Year of the Rat, falls on Jan. 25.

When: The deal is available Jan. 2 to 30.

Tested: I checked a Jan. 6-9 stay and found availability for deluxe valley view rooms with a king-size bed for $149 a night, excluding tax.

Info: Look for the deal under “packages” at pechanga.com.