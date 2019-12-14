How viewing wildlife at Sacramento’s refuge help us heal after the Paradise fire

For every season

A killdeer keeps a watchful eye near the nest site at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge. (Julie Graulich)

Each season offers new viewing opportunities. Spring brings the shorebirds: sandpipers, avocet, black-necked stilts, killdeer and more. Canadian geese take up residence in the spring and strut through the fields with new families in tow. The rapid-fire chatter of the hidden marsh wrens fills the air and rewards the patient visitor who slows down and scans the reeds for a closer look.

In summer orioles, swallows and flycatchers take the stage alongside nesting herons, egrets, grebes and ducks. In fall, look for the arrival of pintail ducks and greater white-fronted, snow and Ross’ geese. (The annual Snow Goose Festival of the Pacific Flyway, Jan 22-26 in Chico, gives you a chance to learn more through tour and workshops.)

A great blue heron wades through the flooded fields of the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge. (Julie Graulich)

Duck and goose numbers peak in winter when 3 million ducks and more than 1 million geese migrate here by way of the Pacific Flyway, a north-south route for migratory birds that extends from Alaska to Patagonia. They travel all or part of this distance in spring and fall, following food sources or heading to wintering sites or breeding grounds.

Snow geese prepare for a landing at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge. (Julie Graulich)

These travelers prefer a direct route with lots of rest stops along the way. But in the last century, California has lost more than 90% of its natural wetlands, leaving millions of waterfowl with limited winter habitat. The wetlands that attracted these creatures and others have been slowly replaced by farmland, and rivers that once created wetlands started to be controlled by levees and irrigation.

As a result, waterfowl resorted to farmers’ fields, damaging rice and wheat crops. Farmers, hunters and the federal government agreed something needed to be done to resolve this issue in the Sacramento Valley, and in 1937 the federal government purchased 10,775 acres of land and the Sacramento NWR was born. As a National Wildlife Refuge, this habitat is now protected from development and other influences and draws 90,000 visitors a year, including wildlife watchers, hunters and photographers like us.

Not all are seeking shelter from life’s storms, but they may come away changed, as we have.

“Everybody needs beauty,” John Muir wrote, “places to play in and pray in where nature may heal and cheer and give strength to the body and soul alike.”

As I look around, I wonder whether anyone could ask for more.

IF YOU GO

Sunset at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge reveals a barn owl perched in the reeds. (Julie Graulich)

Entering the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge costs $6 per car. Holders of a federal Duck Stamp ($25) or an America the Beautiful Interagency Annual, Senior, Access or Volunteer Pass (or the past equivalent Golden Age Pass) enter free. The refuge also offers a $12 annual pass for frequent visitors like us.

Visitors must stay in their cars on the six-mile auto loop so they don’t disturb resting wildlife. Although wildlife is wary of humans, they’ve become accustomed to vehicles. By staying in your vehicle you are less likely to put the animals on alert and will have better viewing opportunities. (Think of it as a mobile blind: It’s a hiding spot that allows you to go undetected.)

Keep out of areas posted as off-limits to cars and people. An additional 1 ½ -mile road is open mid-March through early September.

Don’t drive more than 5 mph in the refuge. Slow down. You won’t see much if you race through. Animals are masters of camouflage so spotting them is a game of “Where’s Waldo?” Put down the cell phone, turn off the radio and keep your eyes peeled.

Be patient when you encounter another vehicle that’s observing wildlife. If there is room to pass a vehicle on the loop, do so slowly so you don’t leave them in a cloud of dust.

Pond turtles congregate to bask in the sun at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge. (Julie Graulich)

Take the loop more than once. Bring drinks and lunch or snacks. Get out of the car at an approved “stop and stretch” or viewing deck location and have a bite.

Go early in the morning (right after sunrise) or later in the day (an hour or two before sunset). Dusk and dawn typically offer the best lighting for photographs. That’s also when we’ve found birds and other wildlife are most active.

Bring binoculars. Some wildlife prefers to stay safely away from humans, so field glasses will help. The visitor center will lend binoculars based on availability.

Bring your camera. We use a Canon with a 100-400mm telephoto lens that allows us to get close-ups from a distance, but we’ve had many opportunities to photograph willing wildlife at close range. (These photos were taken from the comfort of our vehicle.) Watch for bald eagles and other raptors, black-tailed deer, raccoons, jackrabbits and cottontails, Western pond turtles, muskrats, great horned owls, American bitterns and more.

Bring a field guide to help you identify the birds. We use the National Geographic Field Guide to the Birds of Western North America. Some visitors use a journal to record their finds, but we jot down the date and location of the sighting next to the bird’s picture in the field guide. There are also numerous bird identification websites that you may find helpful. We’ve had success with allaboutbirds.org by the Cornell Lab and audubon.org

Stop at the Refuge Visitor Center (752 County Road 99W, Willows, Calif.) It’s the first building you’ll see when you arrive in the visitor parking lot. Talk to the resident experts. Explore the Discovery Room for its wildlife displays and get an up-close look at the creatures of the refuge. Watch the “Unfinished Symphony” film or shop in the bookstore for field guides, nature books, postcards, T-shirts and more.

A marsh wren announces itself with a trill and buzzy rapid-fire call at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge. (Julie Graulich)

The visitor center is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily from November to February and weekdays only the rest of the year. Interpretive kiosks, picnic tables, benches and restrooms are outside the visitor center and are available year-round.

Take a walk. Visitors can walk approved trails that start near the visitor center. Walking shoes, water, sunscreen, mosquito repellent and a hat are recommended.

If you’re planning a longer visit, consider checking out the annual Snow Goose Festival of the Pacific Flyway. The Jan. 22-26 festival offers numerous guided tours, workshops and activities that spotlight the waterfowl spectacle each January. Additional information on the festival, maps and recommended lodging is available at snowgoosefestival.org.

