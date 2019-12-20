Three great reasons to hit ‘buy’ for this $900 airfare to Dubai

Three reasons to check out this airfare sale right now: It’s Dubai, the glittering capital city of the emirate of the same name. The flight is a reasonably priced nonstop. The sale covers most of the year, but the booking window is tight.

That’s the 4-1-1 on the end-of-year sale on Emirates nonstop. Here’s the “why” of seeing Dubai, according to Fodor’s travel guide: “Think white-sand beaches, eternal heat, Bedouin culture, austere natural beauty, bustling souks, space-age architecture, international cuisine, theme parks of almost every nature, shopping and more.”

And more shopping. There’s so much shopping, in fact, that it has its own festival. The 25th shopping festival begins Dec. 26 and ends Feb. 1. “With more than 1,000 brands participating across 4,000 outlets, shoppers and deal hunters will find offers of up to 75% across the city — on top of showstopping performances, immersive experiences and family-friendly celebrations,” the Kahleej Times said of the upcoming event.

Fare: From LAX, $900 round-trip to Dubai, including all taxes and fees, on Emirates.

Restrictions: Subject to availability. Departures must be made Jan. 13-Nov. 15. You may return no later than Dec. 10. Fare must be purchased by Dec. 23.

Info: Emirates, (800) 777-3999

Source: Airfarewatchdog