Spring break sale: $99 fares from L.A. to Hawaii

Get a break on spring break airfares during Alaska Airlines’ two-day sale. You can fly for $99 each way between Los Angeles and Maui, Hawaii, when you buy a ticket between now through 11:59 p.m. Pacific time Thursday.

College kids and other spring breakers will find discounted airfares on flights to and from Hawaii that are good for travel Tuesdays and Wednesdays between April 21 and May 5.

The lowest price, $99, applies to basic economy coach seats (called Saver fares) that come with restrictions on booking, refunds, changes and seat selections. Coach seats that carry fewer restrictions also are on sale, starting at $129 each way.

Advertisement

To compare, the cheapest one-way ticket found on Alaska as of Monday afternoon would cost $164 for a Saver seat, according to a Kayak.com search. Other one-way L.A.-Maui basic economy fares cost $155 on Hawaiian Airlines, and $164 on Delta Air Ways, United Airlines and American Airlines.

Other destinations in Hawaii from L.A. (which were not revealed before the sale went live) as well as flights from San Diego and San Jose are part of the promotion.

How else can you save money on Maui? Writer Rosemary McClure visited the island last year and found 20 great places to eat for less than $20 — which should fit any spring breaker’s budget.



Advertisement

Info: Alaska Airlines

