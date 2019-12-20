Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Alaska Airlines 2-for-1 airfare sale is on now. It only lasts a day

Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines launched a flash sale on airfares good for Friday only.
(Alaska Airlines)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
Dec. 20, 2019
7:05 AM
Looking for a last-minute holiday gift? Alaska Airlines just launched a 2-for-1 airfare sale that’s pretty irresistible. Buy a ticket on certain routes and book a second ticket for (almost) free. The sale starts at 7 a.m. and lasts until 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on Dec. 20.

The sale applies to Los Angeles flights to Maui and Honolulu in Hawaii; Los Angeles to Boston and Baltimore; and intra-California flights, such as L.A. to San Francisco. The sale is good for other West Coast departure cities, such as San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle and Portland. The travel window is from Jan. 7 through Feb. 12.

To buy tickets, go to the airline’s sale page, called Let’s BOGO (which stands for “buy one, get one free”). Use the promo code “LETSBOGO” when buying a ticket, and pay only taxes and fees for the second ticket. You’ll need to have the second person’s name to reserve. Rules apply, including a limitation of one discount code per reservation.

Also on Dec. 20, passengers wearing a holiday sweater — it doesn’t have to be ugly — will receive priority boarding on Alaska and Horizon Air flights.

Info: Alaska Airlines’ Let’s BOGO sale

