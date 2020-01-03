Tim Burton to return during extended Neon Museum ‘Lost Vegas’ show

Tim Burton’s aliens, spiral-eyed girl and flying saucers aren’t leaving Las Vegas anytime soon. The “Lost Vegas” art show at the Neon Museum has been extended through April 12, according to a Thursday news release.

Tim Burton in front of “Orb Monster” at his “Lost Vegas” exhibit at the Neon Museum. (Isaac Brekken / For The Times)

Burton too will be back to the city he has been visiting “since I was basically a baby,” he said earlier.

The creator of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) and “Corpse Bride” (2005) will return to the museum to sign copies of the show’s new catalog, “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum” ($29.95), and other books. Advance registration for the signing (required) starts 10 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday at neonmuseum.org.

Aliens appear in defensive mode in “Lost Vegas” at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas. (Jackie Brett / The Neon Museum)

The show features site-specific works of art inspired by neon and sci-fi B movies of the ’50s and ’60s plus disaster films of the 1970s, the release said. It was originally slated to close Feb. 15. The show is Burton’s first American display since his name and work drew more than 800,000 visitors to the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 2009, Jessica Gelt wrote in an L.A. Times story.

Tickets cost $30 for an hourlong tour of the show in the museum’s Boneyard. For an additional $24, visitors can see “Brilliant!,” a second Burton show in the North Gallery that uses light projections, music and unrestored neon signs to dive into the history of Vegas.

Info: The Neon Museum, 770 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas