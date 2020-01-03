Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Travel

Tim Burton to return during extended Neon Museum ‘Lost Vegas’ show

la-tr-las-vegas-tim-burton-lost-vegas-neon-museum-03.JPG
Tim Burton’s “Lost Vegas” show at the Neon Museum has been extended.
(Isaac Brekken / For The Times)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
Jan. 3, 2020
6 AM
Share

Tim Burton’s aliens, spiral-eyed girl and flying saucers aren’t leaving Las Vegas anytime soon. The “Lost Vegas” art show at the Neon Museum has been extended through April 12, according to a Thursday news release.

Tim Burton in front of “Orb Monster” at his “Lost Vegas” exhibit at the Neon Museum.
Tim Burton in front of “Orb Monster” at his “Lost Vegas” exhibit at the Neon Museum.
(Isaac Brekken / For The Times)

Burton too will be back to the city he has been visiting “since I was basically a baby,” he said earlier.

Entertainment & Arts
Tim Burton lights up the Neon Museum in Las Vegas, ‘my own internal Burning Man’
Tim Burton in front of “Neon Grid Wall” and “Lost Vegas Sign Tower” at his “Lost Vegas” exhibit at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas.
Entertainment & Arts
Tim Burton lights up the Neon Museum in Las Vegas, ‘my own internal Burning Man’
Tim Burton’s original artwork is on view at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas. Why? The director shares the back story.

The creator of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) and “Corpse Bride” (2005) will return to the museum to sign copies of the show’s new catalog, “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum” ($29.95), and other books. Advance registration for the signing (required) starts 10 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday at neonmuseum.org.

Aliens appear in defensive mode in “Lost Vegas” at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas.
Aliens appear in defensive mode in “Lost Vegas” at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas.
(Jackie Brett / The Neon Museum)

The show features site-specific works of art inspired by neon and sci-fi B movies of the ’50s and ’60s plus disaster films of the 1970s, the release said. It was originally slated to close Feb. 15. The show is Burton’s first American display since his name and work drew more than 800,000 visitors to the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 2009, Jessica Gelt wrote in an L.A. Times story.

Travel
Las Vegas’ hottest show? Tim Burton’s ‘Lost Vegas’ at the Neon Museum
la-tr-las-vegas-tim-burton-lost-vegas-neon-museum-06.JPG
Travel
Las Vegas’ hottest show? Tim Burton’s ‘Lost Vegas’ at the Neon Museum
In Tim Burton’s “Lost Vegas,” sci-fi/fantasy creatures turn up amid signs in the Neon Museum’s Boneyard.
Advertisement

Tickets cost $30 for an hourlong tour of the show in the museum’s Boneyard. For an additional $24, visitors can see “Brilliant!,” a second Burton show in the North Gallery that uses light projections, music and unrestored neon signs to dive into the history of Vegas.

Info: The Neon Museum, 770 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

TravelThings to Do
Newsletter
Get our weekly Escapes newsletter
Mary Forgione
Follow Us
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement