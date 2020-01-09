Meghan and Harry wax figures booted at Madame Tussauds London — and Twitter’s not happy

Britain’s royal family just isn’t the same anymore — at Madame Tussauds London. The famed attraction Thursday booted the eerily real wax likenesses of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, from a display with other members of the family.

The move came less than 24 hours after the couple announced Wednesday that they would “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.”

The figures of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left, are moved from their original positions next to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Madame Tussauds London. (Associated Press)

The royal couple’s announcement surprised Anglophiles everywhere, even reportedly inside Buckingham Palace. Madame Tussaud, however, acted swiftly. The couple left a hole in the display that showed Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in official attire, and Kate Middleton and Prince William.

General manager Steve Davies told Reuters: “As two of our most popular and well-loved figures, they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.” No word on where they will land. The New York City location apparently is doing the same, media reports say.

Madame Tussauds London posted on social media: “We’ve got to respect their wishes. #Megxit.”

But the Twitter-verse was having none of it, accusing the attraction of everything from racism to pettiness, in comments responding to the tweet. “Awww ... Meghan and Harry must be very disappointed. As if being a wax figure is a lifetime accomplishment,” wrote @Babygirl_NW. Others responded by saying the move was “disgusting” and “childish.”

Visitors look at the wax figure of Meghan Markle on display at Madame Tussauds in London, in May 2018. (Frank Augstein / Associated Press)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in the wax museum in May 2018, the same year they were married. Madame Tussauds opened in London in 1835. It was created by Marie Grosholtz, who was born in Strasbourg, France, in 1761. Now there are about 20 Madame Tussauds worldwide.