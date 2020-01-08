Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stepping back as ‘senior’ members of royal family

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, former actress Meghan Markle, are stepping back as senior members of the royal family — a move that comes after months of intense scrutiny and rumors that they would be reducing their workloads as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple said in a statement Wednesday that was posted on their official Instagram account.

They also plan to spend more time in North America and throughout the Queen’s Commonwealth after recently taking a sabbatical and spending time in Canada, where Markle worked when she starred in the legal drama “Suits.”

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the statement added. “We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

Harry is sixth in line for the British throne, following his father, Prince Charles; elder brother Prince William; and William’s three children. The couple’s announcement comes just weeks after an uncle, Prince Andrew, stepped down from his royal duties following a sex scandal.

This story will be updated.