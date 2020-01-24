MedMen courts the jet set with free LAX Uber pickups

Cannabis retailer MedMen is trying to take the edge off flying — and grow its customer base — by offering perks to entice airline travelers to visit its dispensaries including free Uber rides from select airports and discounts on purchases for those in possession of a boarding pass.

The free-ride program, which launched in in mid-October in Las Vegas before expanding to include Los Angeles and San Jose, works like this: Call a participating MedMen (currently five of its 33 shops listed in the FAQ at MedMen.com) from the airport — or anywhere within a 15-mile radius of the store — and an Uber will be dispatched to deliver you to the dispensary where you’re under no obligation buy anything. From there, you’re on your own transportation-wise.

Under a program launched in October 2019, calling the nearby MedMen cannabis dispensary from this LAX-it pick-up lot will land travelers a free ride to the store — no purchase required. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Besides the $14 you’ll save by taking the paid-for Uber to the MedMen dispensary at 8740 S. Sepulveda (the nearest to the airport), you’ll also get a 10% discount for showing your same-day boarding pass or luggage. The boarding-pass discount is available at all MedMen dispensaries nationwide and the offer stands for any same-day boarding pass, whether you’ve just arrived or are about to go wheels up.

Possession of up to 28.5 grams of cannabis is legal under California state law, but possession is illegal under federal law (as well as in many other states), so brush up on what’s legal and what isn’t at LAX before trying to fly the friendly skies with cannabis in your carry-on.