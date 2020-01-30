In Las Vegas, it’s bricks over clicks for the shopping win

Wynn Plaza

You also can embrace the upscale-mall-meets-museum vibe at Wynn Las Vegas, which set the bar for the city’s super-luxe shopping experience when it opened in 2005 with a ground-floor retail row that included Chanel, Dior, Cartier and Louis Vuitton stores, and raised that bar again three years later with another handful of boutiques (including a second Chanel outpost) in the neighboring Encore.

The adventure in retail excess reached a whole new level in late 2018.

That’s when the Wynn Plaza shops opened in a two-story space previously occupied by a Ferrari dealership. The ground floor, which opens onto the Strip, unlike the two existing shopping esplanades, is home to two museum-worthy pieces of art: Jeff Koons’ gleaming floral balloon behemoth “Tulips” (1995-2004) and the 9-foot-tall rotating “Arrows and Flower Neon Sign” (2018), which pairs Takashi Murakami‘s signature smiling flower with Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White arrow logo. Bring your wallet; prices for both are “available upon request.”

“Arrows and Flower Neon Sign,” which pairs Takashi Murakami‘s signature smiling flower with Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White arrow logo. (Barbara Kraft)

Abloh’s efforts are well represented in the merchandise mix as well; the only U.S. Off-White retail store outside of New York is here (pop in for a $1,430 crystal-studded five-panel ball cap to accessorize your night on the town), and a stand-alone Louis Vuitton men’s store can be found barely a poker chip’s toss off the casino floor. (Abloh has been the artistic director for menswear at the French luxury house since 2018.)

Next door to Off-White is the westernmost outpost of luxury label Loewe, whose other U.S. stand-alone stores are in New York and Miami. Here, the bestselling item is the brand’s cuboid calfskin puzzle bag, and the sale rack yields such bargains as an ostrich-feather boa for $900 (down from $3,990).

A few doors closer to the casino is a Bottega Veneta boutique, worth a visit because it appears to have a substantial stock of one of the must-have handbags of the moment: the leather, dumpling-like clutch called the Pouch.

The upper-level retail offerings have a distinctly different vibe, favoring laid-back luxe showcased in a handful of smaller, more intimate independent boutiques.

Advertisement

Feature, the flagship store for a locally based sneaker- and streetwear-focused retailer, boasts a cave corridor full of covetable limited-edition kicks from Adidas, Converse, Nike, Jordan, Vans and more. Want Apothecary, a multibrand boutique from the folks behind the Montreal-based Want Les Essentiels accessories label, stocks a deep bench of the house brand’s leather bags, footwear and apparel. It also has a curated assortment of designer labels, including Acne Studios, Comme des Garçons and Cecilie Bahnsen, that you’d be hard-pressed to find in a single, non-department-store space elsewhere in Las Vegas.

Info: Wynn Plaza, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S., bit.ly/wynnplazashops

