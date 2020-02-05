Social media opens window to the world for cruise passengers quarantined off Japan

The Diamond Princess cruise ship has disembarked nine passengers and one crew member who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday and is quarantined off Yokohama, Japan.

Those who tested positive are being treated onshore. But the ship, carrying 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members, will remain where it is for two weeks. For some, social media is a lifeline to the outside world.

The ship’s passengers began their journey Jan. 20 at Yokohama. Their cruise was to have ended Feb. 4. Instead, passengers and crew have entered a sort of limbo in which they are confined on a luxury ship. (NBC has reported that a second ship, the World Dream, has been quarantined at Hong Kong. It is operated by Dream Cruises.)

The hardships people face on these ships might pale compared with what people are confronting in Wuhan, China, epicenter of the virus, and elsewhere, but it’s a strange situation nonetheless.

“So much wondering through this door,” confined Diamond Princess passenger Yardley Wong wrote in a Twitter post with a photo of the inside of his closed stateroom door.

About half the Diamond Princess’ passengers are from Japan and the rest from a variety of countries, Princess said. There are 428 Americans aboard, said CNN, quoting the U.S. Embassy.

I’d like to share what it’s like on board the Diamond Princess cruise. Please use this page to exchange info. #DiamondPrincess #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/wRLdy63suj — だぁ(On board the Diamond Princess / 乗船中) (@daxa_tw) February 5, 2020

Japan’s Ministry of Health completed the “first phase of health screening” of all aboard, Princess said in a statement late Tuesday.

Meanwhile, through social media, passengers are sharing bits and pieces of their newly circumscribed lives: meals on trays, underpopulated halls, masked workers in germ-proof suits.

Day 1: There was lots of dancing on this cruise, including Latin and ballroom dancing lessons and gatherings. I’m glad I only danced with my wife and avoided additional closer contact with others. #DiamondPrincess #quarantine — quarantinedondiamondprincess (@quarantinedond1) February 5, 2020

she finally got some bar of soap👍️ thank you!

she can not go to laundry, she has to wash her clothes by bar of soap for next 14 days.#diamondprincess#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/vy3xaMqbh2 — cocorobyn (@coco12013yn) February 5, 2020

Three passengers from Hong Kong, three from Japan, two from Australia, one from the U.S. and one crew member from the Philippines make up the 10 aboard who tested positive. All were taken ashore by the Japanese coast guard and hospitalized, the cruise line said.

The quarantine “will be at least 14 days as required by the Ministry of Health,” the cruise line said.

The next two Diamond Princess cruises, which were scheduled Feb. 4 and 12, have been canceled, Princess said. Those passengers will receive full refunds and a 100% future cruise credit, Princess said.

Princess officials said in a statement that food and other supplies would be brought aboard from Yokohama and that the ship would go on with many of its usual marine operations, including the production of fresh water.

Princess is providing passengers free internet and telephone use “in order to stay in contact with their family and loved ones.” (Yokohama is 17 hours ahead of Los Angeles.)

The crew, Princess said, is doing what it can to keep guests comfortable.