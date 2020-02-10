In Legoland California, Lego Movie World to debut April 1 with Emmet and Unikitty

On April 1, Legoland California in Carlsbad will unveil its biggest change since the park debuted in 1999: a new, 2-acre Lego Movie World aimed at the same young families who made hits of “The Lego Movie” and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” in 2014 and 2019.

The new territory takes the place of Heartlake City and Duplo Village (which moves to a hilltop north of its old site) in the core of the 120-acre Legoland resort.

Legoland spokesman Jake Gonzales declined to say how much the change cost, but said Lego Movie World is the biggest post-opening investment the company has made at any of the nine Lego parks worldwide.

Among the new territory’s features:

•Emmets Flying Adventure, a triple-decker “flying” couch that soars under a full-dome virtual screen through experiences that includes sweet smells, spraying salt water, rainbow and glitter.

•Unikitty’s Disco Drop, a tower ride that includes a rapid, 30-foot descent, spinning and ascending. (Unikitty is a highly emotional unicorn kitten.)

•Benny’s Play-Ship, a 40-foot-tall space-themed playground structure with slides.

•Queen Whatevra Wa’nabi’s Carousel.

•Emmet’s Super Suite, where character meet-and-greets happen.

The resort also includes two hotels (250 rooms each), an aquarium and a 10-acre water park, all geared toward families with children 2-12. This new feature opens “just in time for spring break,” said Gonzales.

Given the park’s focus on children and its punctuation of the four other area names, Gonzales was asked why Emmets Flying Adventure is missing its apostrophe?

“You know what? That is a great question,” Gonzales said. “I’m going to ask our copy people.”

Gonzales said the park’s admission fee would not change, but guests should consult the Legoland website for updates on special offers. As of Feb. 6, the online prices of one-day admission to Legoland Calfornia was $89.99 for those ages 3-12, $95.99 for adults and those 13 and older.