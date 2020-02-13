Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Travel

A day at Disney for $200? Or 11 ways to spend that money on travel and other fun?

Disneyland
The Mad Tea Party ride in Disneyland’s Fantasyland.
(Paul Hiffmeyer / Disneyland Resort)
By Christopher ReynoldsStaff Writer 
Feb. 13, 2020
6 AM
Maybe $209 is exactly the right price tag for a high-demand day at Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure Park.

That’s what the Disney bigwigs decided this week, raising their top-end prices to that level, excluding parking. (On slower days, if you confine yourself to just Disneyland or just California Adventure Park, you can get in for $104.)

Now we’ll see whether consumers like the new prices. After all, there are other ways a traveler could spend $209.

Here are 10 with a bonus option for good measure.

•You could lead a caravan of five cars ($35 each) and one motorcycle into Yosemite National Park and still have $4.

•A family of 10 could rent beach cruisers in Santa Monica ($15-$20 each) and ride the beach bike path all day.

•You could park at the Getty Museum ($20), wander the museum (free), then spend $189 in the gift shop on tchotchkes reflecting classical antiquity.

•A family of four could bed down for the night in an Airbnb in or near San Luis Obispo, where I found 99 options for less than $209 the last time I checked.

•You could take a family of three on an Amtrak train ride from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara by train ($60.50 each on the March day I checked) and have $28 for a snack on State Street or Stearns Wharf.

•You could take a family of six by Greyhound bus from Los Angeles to San Diego and back on a Saturday ($13-$16 each way, free Wi-Fi) and still have $17 or more left for junk food.

•You could ditch the family and fly solo from Burbank to Las Vegas and back ($153 on the March dates I checked) and have $56 left to invest in slot machines or waste on food.

•You might be able to get two people into Universal Studios for a day ($99-$129 per person), if you’re both California residents.

•You could buy a 40-inch TV and have $10 left to buy extra batteries for the remote.

•You could buy the complete boxed set of Harry Potter books (about $55 at Target) and still have enough left for a cheap seat ($118) at “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” a two-part show onstage at the Curran Theatre in San Francisco through August (excluding transportation to San Francisco, we hasten to add).

•Bonus option: You could stay home, buy Disney stock (now trading about $140 per share) and bet that other people will lay out $209 each for a day at the park. There are no guarantees; this is like “investing” in Las Vegas. But if you’d laid out $209 for Disney stock in February 2010, it would be worth about $970 now. It’s not a pair of mouse ears, but it’s something.

Christopher Reynolds
Born and raised in California, Christopher Reynolds has written about travel, the outdoors, arts and culture for the Los Angeles Times since 1990.
