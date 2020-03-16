Coronavirus: Yosemite restaurants, lodgings to close temporarily

Yosemite National Park will temporarily close its landmark Ahwahnee Hotel as well as other lodgings and restaurants Thursday as a precaution over coronavirus concerns, according to a statement posted online Wednesday evening. The closure will last through March 31.

Aramark, which operates concessions in the park, said it would close “lodging, tours and dining facilities” at Yosemite after consulting with the National Park Service and public health officials, the statement said.

The company also temporarily closed some restaurants at Olympic National Park in Washington state, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus with more than 900 confirmed cases. The Springs Restaurant at Sol Duc Hot Spring Resort and the Roosevelt dining room at Lake Quinault also would be closed until further notice. Both sites would offer some take-out meals, a statement said.

The company said it was complying with Washington state governor’s emergency proclamation that closes restaurant, bars and other entertainment sites for two weeks.