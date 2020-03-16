Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Travel

Coronavirus: Yosemite restaurants, lodgings to close temporarily

la-tr-travel-yosemite-death-valley-hotels-06.JPG
The Ahwahnee Hotel as well as restaurants and other lodgings at Yosemite National Park will close Thursday.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
March 16, 2020
8:33 PM
Share

Yosemite National Park will temporarily close its landmark Ahwahnee Hotel as well as other lodgings and restaurants Thursday as a precaution over coronavirus concerns, according to a statement posted online Wednesday evening. The closure will last through March 31.

Travel
Yosemite’s Ahwahnee versus the Inn at Death Valley: Which is worth the splurge?
layered-online-version.jpg
Travel
Yosemite’s Ahwahnee versus the Inn at Death Valley: Which is worth the splurge?
These two fancy national park hotels both go back to 1927. Are they worth a splurge? Here’s my head-to-head test.

Aramark, which operates concessions in the park, said it would close “lodging, tours and dining facilities” at Yosemite after consulting with the National Park Service and public health officials, the statement said.

The company also temporarily closed some restaurants at Olympic National Park in Washington state, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus with more than 900 confirmed cases. The Springs Restaurant at Sol Duc Hot Spring Resort and the Roosevelt dining room at Lake Quinault also would be closed until further notice. Both sites would offer some take-out meals, a statement said.

Advertisement

The company said it was complying with Washington state governor’s emergency proclamation that closes restaurant, bars and other entertainment sites for two weeks.

Travel
Newsletter
Get inspired to get away.

Explore California, the West and beyond with the weekly Escapes newsletter from travel editor Catharine Hamm.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Mary Forgione
Follow Us
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement