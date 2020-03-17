Bellagio fountains shut, Venetian joins hotels closing over coronavirus

The Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas closed Monday night after hotel-casinos continued to take precautions over the coronavirus crisis. The dancing waters and namesake hotel as well as 14 other resorts were closed or planning to close as of Tuesday afternoon. The Venetian was the latest to decide to shut down for awhile.

MGM Resorts turned off the fountains for operational reasons. But it also will deter the typically large crowds on the sidewalk along Las Vegas Boulevard each afternoon and evening. At present, large gatherings run contrary to social distancing recommendations made by public health officials.

The novel coronavirus has had a huge impact on Vegas’ big hotels. Roughly half the resorts along the Strip will be dark as of Tuesday evening. The Venetian, which includes Palazzo, announced Tuesday afternoon that it is closing the Strip resorts at least until April 1.

Advertisement

MGM Resorts on Sunday announced that its Vegas properties — Aria, Bellagio, Delano, Excalibur, Luxor, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, the Mirage, New York-New York, NoMad, Park MGM, the Signature at MGM Grand and Vdara — would close Tuesday. They are currently accepting reservations beginning April 2.

Wynn-Encore said its sister properties would close at 6 p.m. Tuesday for at least two weeks.

However, the Welcome to Las Vegas sign and its adjoining parking lot are still open. The sign, south of the big resorts on Las Vegas Boulevard, has been a photogenic landmark since 1959, when it was erected in the then-undeveloped desert.

The welcome mat is still out throughout downtown Las Vegas, at least as of Tuesday afternoon. The D, Golden Gate, Golden Nugget and Main Street Station were open and accepting reservations for upcoming nights.

Advertisement

Various Vegas hotels in online statements assured potential guests that they were increasing their cleaning efforts, especially in public areas such as casinos and restaurants.

The Viva Vision light show, downtown’s most popular attraction, continues to dazzle guests with its nightly, high-tech displays on a five-block-long canopy that forms part of the Fremont Street Experience. However, all concerts at the street’s three stages have been canceled until further notice.

The Mob Museum inside the city’s former federal building-post office, temporarily shut down starting Monday. However, the Neon Museum, primarily an outdoor attraction located just north of downtown, remained open.