Travel

LAX FlyAway Bus suspends service to Long Beach and Hollywood

FlyAway bus
The FlyAway Bus arrives at Union Station in downtown L.A.
(Frederick Dennstedt)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
March 27, 2020
6 AM
The FlyAway Bus that takes passengers to and from LAX will suspend service to Long Beach and Hollywood starting Saturday, a news release Thursday said. The bus also will halt overnight service between the airport and Union Station and Van Nuys.

The action came after a 29% drop-off in riders in March, compared with last year, which the service blames on the coronavirus pandemic. The service saw a 72% dip in ridership on a single day, March 23, from 2019 numbers on the same day.

The bus will operate every half-hour. LAX-Van Nuys service will run from 3 a.m. to 11 p.m. Return trips will run 5:30 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. The Van Nuys parking structure remains open ($5). LAX-Union Station service will start at 5 a.m. and end at 11:30 p.m. The reverse trip will operate from 5:40 a.m. to 11:40 p.m.

Tickets cost $9.75 each way.

The service is operating to accommodate employees who rely on the bus to go to work.

“With the reduced passenger volume, all buses are able to comply with the mandatory social distancing orders and operators have implemented additional deep cleaning protocols for each bus,” the statement said.

Info: LAX FlyAway Bus

Mary Forgione
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
