Share the story of your wackiest, weirdest, most wonderful travel souvenir

Dear reader,

What is that thing on the shelf behind you? Why is that thing on the shelf behind you?

As long as we’re all at home, we’d like to see and hear about your souvenirs. We’re asking you to share a photo of a favorite travel keepsake (no more than three per person, please), along with details about where you found it, when, and 50 to 100 words on how and why you acquired it. (That’s the Tell us about it box below.)

By the way, we don’t necessarily want to see the souvenir you love the most or the costliest one. We want the one with the best story attached.

To get things started, I’m throwing in a few of my own.

Portrait of Patsy Cline, acquired in Mississippi, 1998.

Patsy Cline, plywood cutout painting, bought in a Mississippi gallery, 1998. That summer my wife and I drove the Mississippi River, Minnesota to Louisiana. This is by second-generation “outsider” artist Roy E. Finster of Georgia. I think maybe there had been a sale on green paint.

Toy Trabant, 5 inches long, Berlin, circa 1995. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

I bought this toy Trabant in Berlin, circa 1995. The original “Trabi,” produced in East Germany from 1957 to 1990, was a beloved (and pitied) symbol of Communist utilitarianism. The toy is about globalism: My German vendor commissioned it from an artisan in Africa, who recycled a can of French insecticide.

Estonian kroon, 1992. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

Estonian currency, 1992. Under the Soviets, Estonians had to use rubles. When Communism fell, Estonia printed its own bills (with homegrown heroes such as artist Kritjan Raud). In Tallinn, I lined up with grumpy residual Russian troops to trade rubles for kroons. My kroons are still crisp — but Estonians use euros now.

Now, your turn. You can also write to us at travel@latimes.com