L.A. County beaches likely to reopen Wednesday or Thursday

An aerial view shows the closed Huntington Beach pier, in Orange County, on April 22.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Christopher ReynoldsStaff Writer 
May 8, 2020
12:06 PM
L.A. County officials say they may reopen beaches as early as Wednesday morning with a range of restrictions, including closed parking lots, piers and boardwalks. Those limits are to be gradually lifted in phases, and details are still to be determined by county public health officials.

“We don’t want a stampede to the beaches. ... This gives us a few more days before the weekend,” said Nicole Mooradian, public information officer for L.A. County’s Department of Beaches and Harbors.

Under the county plan, the first phase of reopening will allow active recreation, including walking, running, swimming and surfing; however, sunbathing, coolers, beach chairs and canopies will be forbidden. Also forbidden: gatherings, volleyball and athletic competitions.

“We want people to wear masks when they’re not in the water,” Mooradian said.

This first phase of reopening may last “about six weeks, but it could be shorter and it could be longer,” Mooradian said. “It just depends on how many people come, and what the attendance looks like.”

The next phase would allow groups of up to 10, canopies and beach chairs.

Mooradian said county officials have been in conversations with the county coastal cities, which will likely soon have announcements of their own.

L.A. County estimates that its beaches attract as many as 50 million visitors yearly.

Christopher Reynolds
Born and raised in California, Christopher Reynolds has written about travel, the outdoors, arts and culture for the Los Angeles Times since 1990.
