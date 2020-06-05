Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Travel

‘Field of Light’s’ thousands of solar-powered lights in Paso Robles will reopen

The Field of Light display at Sensorio in Paso Robles is made up of nearly 60,000 solar-powered lights.
(Laura Dickinson)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
June 5, 2020
12:02 PM
Share

Bruce Munro’s artsy superbloom of thousands of solar-powered stemmed lights has wowed visitors in a Paso Robles field for more than a year. The art installation, which had to close temporarily in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen June 12 with new social distancing rules.

Visitors now will take a one-way path through the 15-acre outdoor art installation “Field of Light at Sensorio,” according to a recent statement. Group size will be limited to six people, and visitors will be required to buy timed tickets in advance, practice social distancing and wear face coverings.

Also, food will continue to be served from a mobile kitchen as well as Mexican and barbecue food trucks, with reconfigured seating.

Travel
Here’s the best way to experience the ‘Field of Light’ in Paso Robles
Field of Light at Sensorio
Travel
Here’s the best way to experience the ‘Field of Light’ in Paso Robles
Come for the wine. Stay for the 58,800 technicolor flowers. Paso Robles is home to the “Field of Light at Sensorio,” 15 acres of fiber-optic solar-powered lights.
Advertisement

The installation displays more than 58,000 solar-powered lights in a rolling landscape in which flowers “bloom” as colors morph and glow. “During these deeply unsettling times, we know there are many looking forward to visiting this tranquil outdoor exhibition to experience Bruce Munro’s extraordinary vision,” the statement said.

“Field of Light at Sensorio”
The fiber-optic lights that make up “Field of Light at Sensorio” start to light up as the sun sets.
(Rachel Schnalzer / Los Angeles Times)

“Field of Light” debuted in May 2019, at 4380 Highway 46 East in Paso Robles. It has been extended to Jan. 3 during these hours:

  • 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturday June 12-30;
  • 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in July;
  • 7 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in August and September;
  • selected times October through January.
Travel
Artist Bruce Munro’s ‘Field of Light’ stokes this visit to Paso Robles
PASO ROBLES, CA – AUGUST 25, 2019: Dusk settles at the “Field of Light At Sensorio” as the lights fully illuminate.
Travel
Artist Bruce Munro’s ‘Field of Light’ stokes this visit to Paso Robles
As my friend Takayo and I drove the 208 miles north to Paso Robles, my imagination went into overdrive in anticipation of the 58,000 fiber-optic flowers that create Bruce Munro’s “Field of Light at Sensorio.”
Advertisement

Tickets cost $30 to $40 for adults, plus fees; $79 plus fees for VIP tickets that include access to a private terrace, restrooms, fire tables and a bar. They will not be sold on site. If you had tickets during the closure because of the pandemic, you may transfer tickets to a new date. Others can buy new tickets at SensorioPaso.com.

TravelThings to DoCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Get inspired to get away.

Explore California, the West and beyond with the weekly Escapes newsletter from travel editor Catharine Hamm.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Mary Forgione
Follow Us
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement