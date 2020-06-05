‘Field of Light’s’ thousands of solar-powered lights in Paso Robles will reopen

Bruce Munro’s artsy superbloom of thousands of solar-powered stemmed lights has wowed visitors in a Paso Robles field for more than a year. The art installation, which had to close temporarily in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen June 12 with new social distancing rules.

Visitors now will take a one-way path through the 15-acre outdoor art installation “Field of Light at Sensorio,” according to a recent statement. Group size will be limited to six people, and visitors will be required to buy timed tickets in advance, practice social distancing and wear face coverings.

Also, food will continue to be served from a mobile kitchen as well as Mexican and barbecue food trucks, with reconfigured seating.

The installation displays more than 58,000 solar-powered lights in a rolling landscape in which flowers “bloom” as colors morph and glow. “During these deeply unsettling times, we know there are many looking forward to visiting this tranquil outdoor exhibition to experience Bruce Munro’s extraordinary vision,” the statement said.

The fiber-optic lights that make up “Field of Light at Sensorio” start to light up as the sun sets. (Rachel Schnalzer / Los Angeles Times)

“Field of Light” debuted in May 2019, at 4380 Highway 46 East in Paso Robles. It has been extended to Jan. 3 during these hours:

7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturday June 12-30;

7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in July;

7 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in August and September;

selected times October through January.



Tickets cost $30 to $40 for adults, plus fees; $79 plus fees for VIP tickets that include access to a private terrace, restrooms, fire tables and a bar. They will not be sold on site. If you had tickets during the closure because of the pandemic, you may transfer tickets to a new date. Others can buy new tickets at SensorioPaso.com.