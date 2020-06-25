Sequoia, Kings Canyon parks will open three campgrounds July 6

Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks Thursday announced the opening of three campgrounds for stays beginning July 6, along with some concession activities.

Campsite reservations will open 7 a.m. Monday on recreation.gov for sites at Potwisha Campground and Lodgepole Campground in Sequoia and Sunset Campground in Kings Canyon.

“Everyone starts from scratch,” said NPS spokeswoman Sintia Kawasaki-Yee, noting that there was no way to incorporate previously canceled reservations into the reopening.

Newsletter Get The Wild newsletter. The essential weekly guide to enjoying the outdoors in Southern California. Insider tips on the best of our beaches, trails, parks, deserts, forests and mountains. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Other campgrounds in the parks remain closed for now, and all previous 2020 camping reservations in the two parks have been canceled as part of pandemic closures and restrictions.

In coming weeks, Kawasaki-Yee said, the parks will open more campsites to new reservations (and this summer, for the first time in many years, there will be no first-come, first-serve sites).

Among other park functions reopening: guided horseback rides at Cedar Grove and Grant Grove; and some food-service locations (for outdoor and take-away meals). Details: visitsequoia.com.

Sequoia’s Wuksachi Lodge opened at half-capacity June 19, and will be adding rooms as the summer goes, Kawasaki-Yee said. Reopening dates for other park lodgings remain to be determined.

Advertisement

Still closed: the parks’ visitor center exhibits, bookstores, ranger stations, dining rooms, public showers and laundry facilities.