What to do, see and eat in California’s nine best college towns

The Downtown SLO Farmers Market is held Thursday nights on Higuera Street. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Population. 47,545, stands 189 miles northwest of L.A. City Hall, just a few miles from the ocean, but also just a few miles from the wine country around Paso Robles.

What makes it special: Juxtapositions. The old-school ranching people live alongside the newer wine people, who live alongside the retirees from Southern California, who mix with students on just about every trip downtown. The engineers-to-be rub up against the aspiring designers. The agricultural hills and valleys rub up against the mild Central Coast. Also, you can’t beat the sight of a gentle hill dotted with oak trees.

Bigger picture: If you know SLO mostly from breezing past on the 101, then you’ll recognize it as home of the Madonna Inn — perhaps the most irresistibly kitschy set of rooms and restaurants this state has to offer. Day-to-day SLO is different (and not so pink).

The main drag is Higuera Street, and that’s where the Thursday night Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market spreads out each week, its vendors joining a roster of downtown retailers, restaurateurs and hoteliers that had been growing for several years before the pandemic. Now there’s a chance that growth will resume.

Meanwhile, San Luis Obispo Creek keeps trickling past the Mission San Luis Obispo (founded 1772), Phoenix Books quietly peddles used volumes on Monterey Street, students keep contributing to Bubblegum Alley (off Higuera between Garden and Broad streets) and Junk Girls (also on Monterey) offers up artsy, edgy often-recycled artworks, artifacts, jewelry, custom lighting and hand-stamped cutlery.

The campus: Cal Poly, founded as a vocational high school in 1901 and expanded to its current status in 1972, is just north of downtown. The main campus is 1,321 acres (but the school also controls more than 7,500 acres of ranch land), and the school’s engineering, agriculture, architecture and environmental design programs are widely admired.

For a glimpse of the architecture program, hike from the main campus into Poly Canyon, a 2.5-mile round trip that leads to more than 20 experimental structures erected by students (with faculty approval) in the otherwise rugged, oak-studded slopes, including a geodesic dome inspired by architect and futurist R. Buckminster Fuller himself on a long-ago campus visit.

Undergrad enrollment: about 21,400. Team name: Mustangs.

Sample alumni: “Weird Al” Yankovic, NFL Hall of Fame coach John Madden, who died in 2021, and former U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, now chief executive of Trump Media and Technology Group.

Cost of staying there: San Luis Obispo has 38 hotels that average $220.40 nightly. Some 984 nearby Airbnb units average $359.

Local guides: Whitney Chaney Program director and farmers market manager for Downtown SLO

Robert A. Flores Retired professor and department head in the department of agricultural education and communication at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Jamie S. Patton Assistant vice president of student affairs for diversity and inclusion at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

What to do: Chaney tries to make time for SLO Blues baseball games (they’re in the California Collegiate League, late May through August). She also likes the Sunset Drive-in. It’s one of the few old-school drive-ins remaining in the state. “The nostalgia. They still play the same little jingle, the popcorn song. And you can see two movies and camp out with your family in the back of your car. "

Other favorite spots for Chaney include the Performing Arts Center of San Luis Obispo (on the Cal Poly campus) and El Moro Elfin Forest. “It’s a walking trail through a nature preserve [near the Morro Bay estuary], and it just feels like you’re in a different world,” she said.

Flores recommends hiking the Seven Sisters (a.k.a. the Nine Sisters), a series of volcanic mountains in and around SLO. The highest (1,559 feet) is Bishop’s Peak, just west of downtown. Flores is also a longtime booster of Chaney’s employer, the Thursday night Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market.

Patton said he feels the same way about the farmers market. When family visits, “I typically make sure that they’re here on a Thursday night.” In addition to the food, music and vendors, “that’s an opportunity, especially in the summer, to really capture the diversity of San Luis Obispo, city and county… That’s when I know they will see other folk of color in the community.” Otherwise, he said, “many folk can go a whole day without seeing another Black man in other places in the county.”

For half-day excursions, Patton likes Shell Beach, Avila Beach and Morro Bay. And as someone raised in Philadelphia who has never lived such a rich agricultural area, he likes to join his wife and daughters (ages 12 and 9 ½) at “u-pick” opportunities at the Cal Poly Farm. “A couple of weeks ago, we harvested mandarin oranges and peaches as a family.”

Where to eat and drink: The Creamery Marketplace “has really livened up and has a bunch of food places. And they just opened a distillery down there,” Chaney said. Farther afield, Chaney likes Talley Vineyards (in nearby Arroyo Grande), which offers tastings and tours and was recently upgraded.

Flores likes dinner at Novo, which has a big creekside patio, and Giuseppe’s Cucina Rustica on Monterey Street. His favorite brewery: Liquid Gravity, tucked away on Clarion Street by SLO’s airport.

Patton enjoys the Firestone Grill on Higuera, which is “my go-to for at least one meal with family when they visit.” Other favorites: Taco Roco (a local chain) on Los Osos Valley Road and Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop (on Foothill Boulevard), which is part of a chain, but makes “the best cheese steak outside of the city of Philadelphia. I had that last night.”

There’s also the do-it-yourself dining option. Flores notes that anyone interested in grilling can buy Cal Poly Meats (processed on campus) at the Campus and Village markets or the Cal Poly Meats storefront (Thursday through Saturday) on Stenner Creek Road at the northern end of campus. (You might need some Cal Poly wine to go with that.)