8 spectacular SoCal spots for viewing tonight’s Perseids meteor shower

Lights, camera, Perseids! It’s that time of year again: Summer’s biggest celestial blockbuster, the Perseids meteor shower, graces the night sky through about Aug. 24. The American Meteor Society forecasts that our planet will be audience to the densest display on Aug. 11 and 12.

The Perseids meteor shower is named after the constellation from which it radiates. (In Greek mythology, Perseus was a son of Zeus and the slayer of the gorgon Medusa.) And although you won’t have to worry about being turned to stone while gazing at the icy, rocky remnants of the comet Swift-Tuttle, other cosmic phenomena will challenge viewers during this year’s extraterrestrial event.

One of those phenomena is the final supermoon showcase of 2022. The Sturgeon Moon occurs as our lunar neighbor appears in full force, its orbit coming closest to our planet just before 7 tonight. There’s nothing wrong with an incredible opening act stealing the show, but it’s important to understand you may not get that perfect Perseids performance you’re hoping for. In recent years, you may have witnessed up to 100 meteors per hour, but this year’s conditions have brought an “mph” that might be familiar to Angelenos from rush hour: NASA clocks the year’s rate at 10 to 20 per hour or fewer. Still, why not revel in the uniqueness?