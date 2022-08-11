Advertisement
Share
Filters
Map
List
A starry night at Joshua Tree National Park.
A starry night at Joshua Tree National Park.
(Hannah Schwalbe / NPS)
Travel & Experiences

8 spectacular SoCal spots for viewing tonight’s Perseids meteor shower

By Matt Pawlik
For Subscribers
Share

Lights, camera, Perseids! It’s that time of year again: Summer’s biggest celestial blockbuster, the Perseids meteor shower, graces the night sky through about Aug. 24. The American Meteor Society forecasts that our planet will be audience to the densest display on Aug. 11 and 12.

The Perseids meteor shower is named after the constellation from which it radiates. (In Greek mythology, Perseus was a son of Zeus and the slayer of the gorgon Medusa.) And although you won’t have to worry about being turned to stone while gazing at the icy, rocky remnants of the comet Swift-Tuttle, other cosmic phenomena will challenge viewers during this year’s extraterrestrial event.

One of those phenomena is the final supermoon showcase of 2022. The Sturgeon Moon occurs as our lunar neighbor appears in full force, its orbit coming closest to our planet just before 7 tonight. There’s nothing wrong with an incredible opening act stealing the show, but it’s important to understand you may not get that perfect Perseids performance you’re hoping for. In recent years, you may have witnessed up to 100 meteors per hour, but this year’s conditions have brought an “mph” that might be familiar to Angelenos from rush hour: NASA clocks the year’s rate at 10 to 20 per hour or fewer. Still, why not revel in the uniqueness?

The early rise of the Sturgeon Moon offers an opportunity for a stellar evening escapade. Get out at sunset to start with a golden-hour romp under a striking, massive orange moon, a showstopper that dominates the twilight before your meteor hunt. The light may never truly dim, but it will surely keep you in awe as you search the sky for the dancing diamond debris — there’s fun in the challenge, after all. With that in mind, these are my favorite local spots (deserts, mountains, coast — oh my!) for the 2022 Perseids presentation. Or if you’d prefer to catch the event from the comfort of your sofa, you can also view it virtually.

Showing  Places
Indian Cove campsite, Joshua Tree National Park
(Hannah Schwalbe / NPS)

Indian Cove Campground, Joshua Tree National Park

Campground
I know this summer has been a hot one (what’s new?), but if you can handle the heat, it truly is best to get to the high desert to experience the most memorable meteor moments in SoCal. Anza Borrego State Park is also top-notch, but JTree has my favorite desert campground and is a shorter drive from the city. Indian Cove is a great home base for a trip to the park’s legendary trails (which are all undeniably gorgeous at sunset). It has 101 campsites. Try to snag one next to the colossal rock formations for more starry solitude. Numerous scrambling opportunities are a good supplement to the half-mile interpretive trail under the supermoon.

How to get there: From the town of Joshua Tree, drive east on Highway 62 to the Joshua Tree National Park visitors center (near the intersection of 62 and Park Boulevard), then continue east another 9.2 miles on Highway 62. Turn right onto Indian Cove Road and continue 2.7 miles to the campground.

Parking: Paved lot. No dogs.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST, CALIF. -- THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2020: The sun sets in a view west from atop Mt. Disappointment in the San Gabriel Mountains in the Angeles National Forest, Calif., on Feb. 6, 2020. A group of surveyors climbed the peak in 1875 thinking it was the highest in the area, but when they reached the top they realized that the next peak over (now known as San Gabriel Peak) was even higher. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Mt. Disappointment, Angeles National Forest

Hike
What’s in a name? Starting at the Eaton Saddle trailhead, just under 3 miles from the Mt. Wilson Observatory, a 3.5-mile out-and-back sunset hike will net you two peaks, one supermoon and countless meteor viewing opportunities. At just under 6,000 feet, the summit of Mt. Disappointment won’t leave you disappointed. Its star-crossed lover, San Gabriel Peak, actually helps block city lights, and the hike to both provides for a stunning adventure under the full moon. Nearby Mt. Lowe trail camp has five hike-in campsites.

How to get there: Drive 14 miles on the Angeles Crest Highway (California 2) from the 210 Freeway. Turn right onto Mt. Wilson/Red Box Road and continue 2.3 miles to the Eaton Saddle trailhead.

Parking: Two small dirt lots, free. Dog-friendly.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The suns sets behind the Santa Monica Mountains along the Backbone Trail in Corral Canyon.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Castro Crest, Santa Monica Mountains

Unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Hike
Malibu Creek State Park is an ideal setting for any night-sky viewing. There’s relatively low light pollution even though it’s so accessible via every Angeleno’s favorite coastal thoroughfare, Pacific Coast Highway. (It’s not far from the 101, either.) There’s also incredible hiking; the trek to Castro Crest via Corral Canyon is my favorite. During a workout on the Bulldog loop, the iconic sandstone slabs offer excellent resting spots. Lie down with a blanket (or simply on the geological mattress) to enjoy the sky after a classic coastal sunset over the Pacific Ocean. You can also opt for the Malibu Creek State Park campground, which features 63 sites and an open meadow prime for tree-free Perseids viewing.

How to get there: From Pacific Coast Highway, take Corral Canyon Road for 12 miles north to the Corral Canyon trailhead.

Parking: Dirt lot, free. Dog-friendly.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Two people watch the sunset.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Ojai

Weekend trip
“You can’t have a light without a dark to stick it in.” Though singer Arlo Guthrie may have been speaking of the human condition, the picturesque community of Ojai recently implemented legislation that mirrors the thought. The name derives from the Ventureño Chumash word for “moon,” and it’s the closest city to Los Angeles with a dark-sky ordinance.

The law is aimed at reducing light pollution and energy bills and, ultimately, protecting those beautiful night sky views. This makes it the perfect accessible stargazing getaway for those who prefer to spend the early evening drinking local wine (maybe at Topa Mountain Winery), perusing old novels (Bart’s Books) and exploring the boutique shops. Don’t forget to catch the famous “pink moment” along the Topa Topa bluffs at sunset. If you’re staying in town, grab a picnic table at Libbey Park (until 11 p.m.) or head a few miles east to Dennison Park, host to a charming campground ($20 per site) and darker skies. If you prefer to be more remote, head up the Maricopa Highway for a turnout in the Los Padres, including eight miles to the serene Wheeler Gorge Campground ($25 per night, 59 reserved sites, nine walk-in). Make it a star-cation!

How to get there: From the 101 Freeway, take the California 33 north and 150 east on Ojai Avenue, 3.5 miles from the town center.

Parking: Street park in a dark spot. Dog-friendly.

Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
Greg Wood 25, of Northridge enters a cave on the beach at Leo Carillo State Park in Malibu which offers camping and beach access.
(Stephen Osman / Los Angeles Times)

Leo Carrillo State Park, Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area

Beach
Find the brightest star-studded cast in the dark night sky above Leo Carrillo State Park, perhaps the city’s best local beach with limited light pollution. Due to its semi-secluded location in the Santa Monica Mountain National Recreation Area, the beautiful beach (named after the actor and activist) is an A-list spot to watch the night sky.

Set up before sunset to watch the tangerine blanket drape over the Pacific and have a chance to explore the rocky tide pools and sea caves. There is a campground for overnighters (135 reservable sites, $45 a night) and a backcountry trail (Camp 13 Trail at the eastern edge of campsite) that takes you 600 feet up for panoramic coastal vistas and an additional secluded spot to get starstruck. You can also drive up the campground-adjacent Mulholland Highway, which features a few pullouts for those that prefer a private drive-in star-watching experience.

How to get there: Take Pacific Coast Highway north (about 26 miles from the Santa Monica Pier).

Parking: Paved lot closes at 10 p.m.; $12; and street parking on Pacific Coast Highway. Dogs welcome in the day-use area, campgrounds and north of lifeguard tower 3 but not on trails.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CALIF. - FEB. 24, 2021. Mist shrouds Catalina Island beyond the Point Vicente Lighthouse on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Windy and cooler weather in the forecast.. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Rancho Palos Verdes Overlook

Rancho Palos Verdes Lookout point
Make your next star-seeking adventure in Rancho Palos Verdes at an accessible vista point (labeled Scenic Outlook - Vistapoint on Google Maps). It’s just down the street from Robert E. Ryan Community Park, the first incorporated green space in the city.

This small, unassuming pullout serves as a panoramic daytime coastal view over the peninsula and is one of the only public stargazing spots available for late-night Perseids viewing. Rancho Palos Verdes has relatively lower light pollution compared to other coastal L.A. cities. However, the stars must align — and not be blocked by the marine layer that often shrouds the picturesque town. Come early for sunset vistas here and at Del Cerro Park, which often has official stargazing parties but otherwise closes one hour after sunset.

How to get there: The overlook is just west of the intersection of Hawthorne Boulevard and Vallon Drive.

Parking: Small, paved pullout lot, free. Dog-friendly.
Read AllRead Less
More Info

Red Rock Canyon State Park

Park
What better place to watch celestial fiery rocks burn up in our atmosphere than a terrestrial canyon known for its own fiery rocks? Enter Red Rock Canyon State Park, a magical desert landscape situated between the Mojave and Sierra Nevada.

Known for its geological gems and colorful canyons, the 27,000-acre space is home to arguably the darkest skies within two hours of the bright urban jungle of downtown Los Angeles. On a clear day with no moon, visitors may be able to see the Andromeda galaxy with the naked eye.

There’s also a campground ($25 a night, 50 primitive sites, first-come, first-served) at 2,600 feet nestled against the vibrant cliffs, for those who don’t want to head home (and why would you?). In addition to the beautiful buttes, hypnotizing hoodoos and other riveting rock formations, the park has some interesting history too. Once home to Kawaiisu Native Americans, it’s been the setting of a 19th century mining operation and dramatic film backdrops, including the TV show “Lost In Space.” For day hikes, Nightmare Gulch Loop (moderate) and Ricardo Campground South Loop (beginner) trails are recommended. Look for roadrunners in these badlands too.

How to get there: Take the 5 Freeway and California 14 north. Turn left onto Abbott Drive and follow signs for the park.

Parking: Paved lot, $6 a day. Dogs allowed at campgrounds but not on trails.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A man roasts marshmallows at a campfire while his daughter plays in the background by a tent.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Crystal Lake Recreation Area and Campground, Angeles National Forest

Angeles Crest Campground
Need a little time to reflect? Head to Crystal Lake, about 50 miles northeast of L.A. Follow signs for parking for the lake and take a short hike down (about a quarter-mile down paved road and stairs) to find the lake, a prime nighttime spot to watch the stars reflect on the water (no swimming) below the granite crags. There are also pull-offs for stargazing along California 39, including the San Gabriel Reservoir that’s 15 miles to the south.

If you want to stay the night, head down the road to the Crystal Lake Recreation Area Campground, home to an impressive 120 first-come, first-served sites ($12 a night or $10 with an Adventure Pass) located amid Jeffrey pines and oaks at 5,600 feet. Find the amphitheater for a nice seat during your stargazing visit. During the day, grab a bite at the Crystal Lake Cafe (breakfast burrito or Frito chili pie) and enjoy day treks to Mt. Hawkins and other peaks.

How to get there: Take the 210 Freeway to California 39 and drive north for 24 miles. Turn right onto Crystal Lake Road and follow signs for the lake and campground.

Parking: Paved lot, Adventure Pass required ($5 a day, $30 a year). Dog-friendly.
Read AllRead Less
More Info