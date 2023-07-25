How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Jodie Sweetin

In Sunday Funday, L.A. people give us a play-by-play of their ideal Sunday around town. Find ideas and inspiration for where to go, what to eat and how to enjoy life on the weekends.

For children of the ‘90s wondering whatever happened to predictability, Jodie Sweetin brings some comfort. Along with starring in Hallmark movies, doing stand-up at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood and parenting teens, the 41-year-old actor is rewatching old episodes of “Full House.”

“How Rude, Tanneritos!” is a new podcast in which Sweetin and her former co-star Andrea Barber rewind to their early days as sassy middle child Stephanie Tanner and door-busting neighbor Kimmy Gibbler, respectively, and talk about it. For Sweetin, who’ll also be joining the “Full House” cast at ‘90s Con in September, it’s always been a thrill to stay connected with longtime fans.

“I have had people tell me that watching the show was how they learned about American families after immigrating to the country,” Sweetin says. “I’ve had fans who grew up with nontraditional families of all kinds, and they said that seeing the ‘Full House’ family was proof that their family mattered too. And I know some people feel that way still.”

Sweetin lives in the Valley with her husband, Mescal Wasilewski, and her two daughters. Her ideal Sunday consists of reading, relaxing, checking out art and making her home an always-welcoming “central zone.” Here’s a rundown. (Editor’s note: This interview took place prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. It has been edited for length and clarity.)

8:30 a.m.: Wake up with coffee and soccer

First and foremost is coffee. My husband and I wake up, and the first thing we do is make a pot of coffee. There’s also a great little neighborhood coffee shop called Coffee Fix that we like to go to.

We definitely have Premier League soccer on in the house. My husband’s a huge soccer fan, and my older daughter plays soccer, so we like to watch soccer on the weekends. But usually it’s on very low. We’d like a nice, mellow, quiet morning.

9:30 a.m.: Feed any sleepover guests

I’m organizing doughnuts for whoever has slept over at the house. My kids always have sleepovers. And in the summertime, they invite friends over on the weekends to come jump in the pool and hang out. Our house is kind of the central zone. I have a friend whose kids are older than mine, and she was like, “All I’m saying is that once they hit high school, try to be the house where they all come gather because you will be in the know on what’s going on simply by having them around.”

11 a.m.: Do some shopping

I’m a big antiques person. I love to go to Melrose Trading Post, which is a really fun vintage-slash-antique-slash-hipster spot. I can spend an hour looking through the old black-and-white photographs, wondering who these people are.

Another spot I love is a jewelry store called Awe Inspired. The most recent thing I bought was a necklace that says, “Say yes to new adventures.” It’s all the little letters linked together, so it just kind of looks like a gold chain. One of my big new adventures has been moving into stand-up comedy and live comedy shows. Although I’ve always performed, doing so with my own writing, as my own self, with my sense of humor and not playing a character — that’s been new.

1 p.m.: Explore downtown L.A.

I love downtown L.A. — it’s seen such a cool resurgence. And I’m a big art and architecture person. So I would love to hit up Grand Central Market and get a Filipino rice bowl and then go to the Broad, the Biltmore hotel and the cool, old theaters down there, like the Orpheum. I love doing street photography, just walking and absorbing the city life. Living in L.A., you don’t always get that city vibe. So it’s nice.

5:30 p.m.: Head to Santa Monica for a cozy dinner

My husband introduced me to a little place called Gilbert’s El Indio. It’s on Pico. It’s a family-owned Mexican restaurant and it’s been there forever. He’s been going since he was a kid. It’s just such a great classic California-Mexican restaurant. It’s got a great patio. Everybody that works there is like family.

7 p.m.: Ice cream time

Ice cream, at some point, has to happen. I am a big fan of Ben & Jerry’s. There’s, of course, one down in Venice on the boardwalk if you’re down there. And then I also love Van Leeuwen. When my husband and I first started dating and he was living in Brooklyn, we would always walk to the Van Leeuwen by his house. I would order Vegan Planet Earth, which was like a vegan oat milk ice cream.

7:15: Enjoy the sunset

And then we’ll go down to Santa Monica and watch a beautiful California sunset and sit along the boardwalk there and just people-watch.

8 p.m.: Get cozy in the ‘pod’

Sunday nights are usually for getting ready for the week ahead with the kids. But then I like to wind up in my “pod,” which is what I call my giant, really comfortable bean bag. It’s where I read — I’m reading “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles, and it’s really great. And I read my friend Jen Pastiloff’s book “On Being Human,” which is a really wonderful memoir and discussion of life and human frailty and just getting through.

I also like to sit in my pod and play stupid crosswords on my phone.

8:50 p.m.: Find a show to doze off to

My husband and I like watching shows and documentaries. My husband finished “Beef” and I started the first episode — there’s definitely a journey we’re going on with this show. And then there’s always the nighttime show, you know, like “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” — some comedy that I’ll put on to just watch and kind of wind down before I inevitably fall asleep by, like, 9 p.m. And that’s the end of my Sunday Funday. Nothing too crazy.