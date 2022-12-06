Advertisement
Illustration by María Jesús Contreras

Travel & Experiences

21 secret spots in La Jolla that shine in the winter

By Christopher ReynoldsStaff Writer 
For Subscribers
Share

Out among the whitecaps and sea caves of La Jolla, the seals bark and the kayaks keep coming.

Meanwhile, onshore, several restaurants have popped up or morphed over the last year, two hotels have taken on new identities and the art museum, already a standout, has grown. In short, La Jolla is getting more attractive, which doesn’t seem fair.

Here — as the weather cools, crowds thin and prices drop — is a Southern Californian’s guide to recent changes (and more than a dozen enduring attractions) in this seaside San Diego community, which has been seducing Angelenos on getaway weekends since the 1890s.

Back then, those who made the 110-mile journey south from Los Angeles might have glimpsed the daredevil Miss Hazel Keyes ascending in a hot-air balloon over Boomer Beach with her trained monkey Miss Jennie Yan Yan and companion Professor Romeo, then descending under three separate parachutes.

We don’t get to see that. But La Jolla these days has the busy Torrey Pines Gliderport (which features paragliders, model airplanes and falconry, not to mention nude bathers on the beach far below). And there’s plenty more that Miss Keyes & Co. could never have imagined.

This list includes places to sleep, eat, swim, surf, kayak and examine tide pools, plus assorted opportunities to gawk at penguins, thumb through rare books, hear a string quartet or cower beneath brutalist architecture.

Showing  Places
Surfers, body-surfers and surfers' shack at Windansea Beach, La Jolla.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

1. ‘Whomp" in the waves at Windansea Beach

Beach
Windansea Beach, at the foot of Nautilus Street, is a combination of sandy beach, curvaceous rock formations, an abrupt shore break for bodysurfers and elegant waves farther out that have been tempting surfers for generations. Oh, and it’s part of surfing history.

There’s a beach shack here with a historic plaque (it dates to 1946). This is also the beach where writer Tom Wolfe encountered emergent Southern California surf culture in 1965 (and described it in his 1968 book “The Pump House Gang”).

A note on vocabulary: Because the shore break is so abrupt and powerful at Windansea and nearby Marine Street, local bodysurfers like to call their sport “body whomping.” (Because of that rough surf, this beach is not the best spot for splashing around with the kids.)

Once the water has worn you out, walk a block inland to La Jolla Boulevard, where you can get picnic fixings from the upscale Valley Farm Market or take a seat at the Promiscuous Fork.

And don’t let the Promiscuous Fork’s name mislead you. These people are playful, but they’re also serious about their food. Since 2012, this eatery has offered lunch and dinner in an ultra-casual setting, either inside or on the parking-lot patio. I recommend the $16 Best Fork’n Chicken Sandwich ever (it has bacon and habanero pesto on toasted sourdough) with a side of macaroni salad.
Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, La Jolla.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

2. Challenge yourself amid the art at MCASD La Jolla

San Diego County Arts
The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s flagship location in La Jolla, one of the West’s top showcases for art made since 1945, has grown and changed enormously. After four years of construction closure, it reopened in April, its exhibition space quadrupled (thanks to the conversion of its theater space into galleries).

Through Jan. 29, the museum is featuring an Alexis Smith retrospective, full of the artist’ playful takes on pop culture and the American Dream. The MCASD La Jolla site also features several dramatic outdoor works and commanding views of the ocean. Adult admission, $25.
Redwood Hollow Cottages, Prospect Street, La Jolla.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

3. Relax in the Redwood Hollow Cottages

San Diego County Hotel
Redwood Hollow Cottages — it’s a great way to embed in La Jolla. It’s a collection of 12 cottages, built in 1915, surrounded by a well-tended jungle of foliage, just a few blocks from La Jolla’s best tide pools, restaurants and shopping.

All units have kitchens. Many have two bedrooms. Many have fireplaces. And all have fetching details, whether it’s vintage kitchen counter tiles, exposed beams or shingled walls outside. Prices start at $280 nightly.

After two nights there, I can attest that this is no party spot — the vibe is very low-key — but it is a grand way to lie low and still be in the middle of La Jolla’s well-heeled bustle. There’s a two-night minimum stay in cooler months, four nights in summer. Apart from four off-street spots, it’s street parking only.
Torrey Pines Gliderport sits on a cliff top in La Jolla next to the UC San Diego campus.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Fly, watch or hike at Torrey Pines Gliderport

San Diego County Attraction
The Torrey Pines Gliderport can be a destination or a starting point.

The gliderport is where paragliders and hang gliders take to the air, 300 feet above the beach below. Model airplanes fly here, as do birds of prey as part of falconry classes you can join.

Or you can grab a picnic table and watch them take off, land and jockey in the wind while you snack on something from the Cliffhanger Café (nothing more than $11.25).

If you’d rather explore on land, you can try the steep, short travel to Black’s Beach. If you do, you’ll be joining many surfers (who prize its waves, especially when the swell grows in winter) and also many nudists (who have been showing up here for decades, despite local ordinances forbidding it).

The main trail, moderately challenging, is just over half a mile, about 1,000 steps, with a 320-foot change in elevation. (At the trailhead is a city sign saying “Unstable cliffs. Stay back. No public access.” Every day, hundreds of people ignore it.)

The route is a mishmash of potholed blacktop, yielding to irregular steps of boards and dirt, with the occasional old tire thrown in. Some think it’s harder going down than going up. Either way, if your knees are sound, go slow and you’ll probably be fine.

Once you get to the beach, the rule of thumb used to be nudists north and surfers south, but don’t count on that. Last time there, I saw plenty of nudists, north and south, all men, immediately on reaching the bottom of the trail.

If you’re eager to see the beach but daunted by the trail, at low tide, you can also reach Black’s Beach by walking 3 miles north from La Jolla Shores or 2 miles south from Torrey Pines State Beach. At high tide, you can’t.)
The Flower Pot, a new coffee and breakfast spot in La Jolla.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

5. Grab a bite at the Flower Pot Cafe

San Diego County Restaurant and lounge
Grab coffee or a bite here, and you may feel like a local. It’s got that living-room vibe, and you might not guess that it only opened in October.

That’s because the Flower Pot is a sort of second life for Pannikin, a La Jolla institution on Girard Avenue for 51 years until its closure in April. Many former Pannikin people are part of the Flower Pot, including owners Amanda Morrow and Gloria Serna. They have given the new spot a similar menu and unpretentious bohemian feel.
D.G. Wills Books is a mainstay on Girard Street in La Jolla. Dennis Wills is the owner.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

6. Dig deep at D.G. Wills Books

San Diego County Shop
This shop and its owner, Dennis Wills, have been in the neighborhood since 1979. The splendidly book-stuffed space includes new and used volumes with a scholarly bent, including vast sections on military history and poetry. (For current best-sellers, stroll a few blocks to nearby Warwick’s.)

Don’t miss the semi-secret passage to more books in back; if you get hungry, the shop is neighbored on one side by il Giardino di Lilli (a new Italian bakery in the space that was formerly Pannikin Coffee), on the other by Paru (tea) and Haru (sushi).
Tidepools and people off Coast Boulevard in La Jolla.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

7. Prowl the La Jolla Tide Pools

San Diego County Experience
Tide pools turn up all over La Jolla, but the ones I like best are at the junction of Coast Boulevard and Coast Boulevard South. If you start there and follow the coastline (it’s bordered by Coast Boulevard) for half a mile, you’ll arrive at the Children’s Pool, a sheltered beach (thanks to a man-made wave barrier) that was intended for children.

Over the last several decades, it has been largely taken over by seals and sea lions, amid much kids-versus-critters debate (with a bit of back-and-forth over vendors on the side). From Dec. 15 through May 15, the beach is closed to the public for harbor seal pupping season. In other months, there’s often rope strewn across the sand to keep humans back. But there’s plenty more beach and coast to explore.

Keep heading north at water’s edge and keep an eye out for the old lifeguard box that has been transformed into an artwork, its exterior inscribed with words from a poem. It’s between Scrips Park and Boomer Beach.
La Jolla Cove and the neighboring shoreline feature wave-carved rocks and frequent seals and sea lions.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

8. Survey seals at La Jolla Cove

San Diego County Nature preserve
La Jolla Cove is a protected inlet favored by visitors, swimmers, snorkelers, seals and sea lions, not necessarily in that order. (Don’t get too close to any seals or sea lions, because it’s the law, because there are usually ropes to hold you back and because one might come at you.)

Rough-water swimmers make this their target when they set off from La Jolla Shores (some do it every day). Families throw down blankets. Vendors set up tables. A few steps to the west at Boomer Beach, crashing waves throw spray high above the rocks.

In many ways, the cove is the hub of beachfront activities in the area, and it is neighbored by grassy Ellen Browning Scripps Park.

Be sure to follow the shoreline east toward Goldfish Point at the northeastern end of Coast Boulevard. That’s where the Coast Walk Trail begins — a family-friendly walking path that continues for 0.6 mile above 100-foot cliffs, neighbored by homes that most of us can only dream about.
La Jolla's Cave Store leads to a 145-step tunnel to a seacave below. Chinese laborers carved it in 1902-03.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

9. Descend to a netherworld from the Cave Store

San Diego County Gift store
Yes, there’s really a cave entrance inside this touristy shop with the wood-shingled walls. The passage, 145 steps carved through sandstone, was dug in 1902-03 by a pair of Chinese immigrant laborers, whose names were not recorded, at the direction of a German immigrant entrepreneur named Gustav Schultz.

The opening at the bottom, known as Sunny Jim Cave, feeds directly into the ocean. Sometimes seals or sea lions appear among the rocks at the bottom, and kayakers are often visible at the entrance. The shop above is filled with souvenirs. The cost to enter the cave is $10 per adult.
Orli is a newly redone boutique lodging in a 1913 La Jolla home designed by Irving Gill.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

10. Sleep (or look for Irving Gill's ghost) at Orli

San Diego County Hotel
Orli is a hotel/vacation rental, but it’s also a lens for looking back at the effect of San Diego’s leading modernist architect, Irving Gill. He designed the front portion of this complex in 1913.

From the front lawn, you see the La Jolla Woman’s Club and La Jolla Recreation Center, both Gill buildings. Within two blocks, you’ll also encounter the Bishop’s School, the Museum of Contemporary Art La Jolla and Wisteria Cottage (home of the La Jolla Historical Society), also designed at least in part by Gill, though the art museum has seen multiple revisions.

The Orli property, built as a family home and then converted into a bed-and-breakfast, reopened in October with a new name, interiors, landscaping and modus operandi. (There’s no front desk; guests typically contact staff through their phones.) The 13 units include two suites. Though Gill was famous for his minimalism, light-colored walls and arches, the Orli interior redesign features bold Parisian Art Deco flourishes and dark hues. Rates typically $245 to $1,200.
The Taco Stand, Pearl Street, La Jolla.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

11. Line up at the Taco Stand

San Diego County Restaurant
Not often do you find La Jolla imitating Tijuana, but the Taco Stand is just such a place. And it’s popular, with an often-crowded patio.

Since 2013, it has made street-style food, drawing from the style of Tijuana’s taquerias. Corn tortillas (except for the Sonora Taco, which is flour). Salsa from scratch daily. Burritos, quesadillas and Mexican Coke. Loteria card art on the walls.

Since opening in La Jolla, founders Julian Hakim and Aram Baloyan (who both claim roots in Baja) have added several spots in San Diego County, Orange County, Las Vegas and Miami.

I found a line out the door on a Monday night in late October, but the wait for my carne asada and Baja-style fish tacos was worth it. Most tacos $3.19-$4.99.
A quartet of string musicians plays on stage before an empty theater lined in wood
A view of Baker-Baum Concert Hall at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla. Designed by Epstein Joslin Architects, with acoustics by Yasuhisa Toyota, the hall seats 481 and was completed in 2019.
(Darren Bradley / La Jolla Music Society)

12. Listen at the Conrad

San Diego County Arts
The Conrad, a.k.a. the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, is a classical and jazz venue that opened in 2019.

Home to the La Jolla Music Society, it has a 513-seat concert hall, a 136-seat cabaret space called the JAI and a courtyard. Some performers from December’s schedule: pianist Daniil Trifonov, violinist Randall Goosby, vocalist Storm Large, Poncho Sanchez.
La Valencia Hotel, La Jolla.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

13. Feel rich at the La Valencia Hotel

San Diego County Experience
The La Valencia is the grande dame of Prospect Street, the fanciest lodging in the village. It dates to the roaring ’20s. From 1947-1959, when Gregory Peck and many Hollywood friends were performing at the La Jolla Playhouse, the hotel bar served as their watering hole.

Head straight down the entrance hall to La Sala for a drink with an ocean view. If you’re looking for a fancy meal, veer left off that entry hall to the Mediterranean Room (which has patio tables with equally terrific views).

If you’re tempted to spend the night, take a deep breath. Rates in winter start at about $470. In summer, that number is closer to $600.

By the way, Angelenos: You may think of the Beverly Hills Hotel as “the pink palace” or “the pink lady,” but once you’re south of Del Mar, most people mean the La Valencia when they say that.
Sandpiper restaurant, La Jolla Shores.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

14. Taste sea creatures at Sandpiper

San Diego County Restaurant and lounge
Sandpiper Wood-Fired Grill & Oysters is a newcomer that stands about five short blocks from the beach in the Jolla Shores neighborhood. Since May, it has been open Wednesdays through Sundays, doing dinners, happy hours and brunch on Sundays. Half a dozen oysters will cost you $18, and you can slurp them in a dining room that feels like a “Mad Men” set or on a more casual patio.

Desserts come from Sandpiper’s big sibling, George’s at the Cove, one of La Jolla’s two or three favorite special-occasion restaurants. (Sandpiper took the place Galaxy Taco, which lasted 2015-21.
Cormorant Boutique Hotel, La Jolla.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

15. Find views (and a minimalist vibe) at Cormorant Boutique Hotel

San Diego County Experience
This well-appointed 26-room lodging, opened in spring, is an upscale version of the former La Jolla Inn. It enjoys a great location next door to the La Valencia, two blocks from La Jolla Cove, and it has a rooftop bar and restaurant, Birdseye, with great views and $15 cocktails.

Some 22 of the guest rooms have tiny balconies, but bear in mind that the rooms are small (most rooms are 205 to 305 square feet), there is no elevator in the four-story building and parking is on the street (where demand is very high) or via valet at $50 per night. My queen-bed room cost $287 on an October weeknight.
Kayak tours begin at La Jolla Shores, proceed to the sea caves near La Jolla Cove, then return to the shores.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Kayak the cove and sea caves

San Diego County Experience
The kayak journey between La Jolla Shores and La Jolla’s sandstone cliffs is more or less perfect for a newbie: You launch at the shore, paddle about a mile and find yourself at the foot of the cliffs, with seals and sea lions often bobbing in the water nearby.

From that spot, you can peer into sea caves (and venture into one, if the water is calm enough). You then turn around and paddle back to shore, tide at your back. This is the roll-out for a typical La Jola kayak tour, an adventure that will take 90 minutes to two hours, and you probably won’t be alone.

There are five kayak tour and rental companies within a few seaside blocks of Avenida de la Playa in La Jolla Shores, which means 100 or more kayaks making the same circuit on sunny summer days. In fall and winter, it’s much less crowded, and the temperature is still usually pleasant.

I did a tour with La Jolla Kayak (in business since 1994, adult rates: $44 for a single kayak, $69 for a double). Because there was a 2- to 3-foot swell, we didn’t get into the sea cave, but the guides were quick with quips and stories about sea life, coastal erosion and La Jolla real estate (which were entertaining but could stand some fact-checking).

Next time, I might take a kayak-and-snorkel tour (or just rent a kayak and bring my own snorkel), the better to see garibaldi (they look like oversize goldfish) or a leopard sharks (4 to 5 feet long, generally harmless) that congregate La Jolla Shores. Other kayak tour companies include Bike & Kayak Tours, Hike Bike Kayak Adventures and La Jolla Sea Cave Kayaks and Everyday California.
Jeff's Beach Burgers, Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla Shores.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

17. Eat cheap at Jeff's Beach Burgers

San Diego County Restaurant and lounge
Avenida de la Playa, the main commercial strip of La Jolla Shores, is a funny place — scruffy and wealthy all at once, with parking in short supply and a car-free block of restaurants in the mix. Your scruffier side will appreciate Jeff’s Beach Burgers, which opened in July, offering solid burgers for $7.45 and up.

The bosses are actually two guys named Jeff. Besides burgers, they have shakes ($4.95) and a sign warning that if you’re not barefoot, you’re overdressed.

Sit at a table on the patio and watch the parade of kayak-renters trooping down the sidewalk to meet their guides and board their vessels.
La Jolla Shores Hotel.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

18. Sleep or eat by the sand at the La Jolla Shores Hotel

San Diego County Hotel
There’s no better location than the La Jolla Shores Hotel (winter rates start at $278 on weekdays, $309 on weekends).

The family-friendly hotel has ping pong tables and cornhole games in the courtyard near the pool, and no street between the guest rooms and the beach sand. Of 119 rooms, 28 have kitchenettes. Its restaurant, the Shores, faces the beach, and if you show up at happy hour (2 to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday) you can get a ceviche tostada (or street corn, asada fries or tacos al pastor) for $7.

If you want a fancier stay or meal, next door is this hotel’s smaller, smarter sibling, the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club. It goes back to the 1920s and has 90 rooms and suites (most of which include kitchens), 12 tennis courts, a 75-foot-long swimming pool, 9-hole golf course and a more formal beachfront restaurant, the Marine Room. Winter rates there typically start at about $340 on weekends.
Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, La Jolla.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

19. See sea life up close at Birch Aquarium at Scripps

San Diego County Aquarium
The Birch Aquarium at Scripps has been growing since its unveiling in 1992. Once a tiny feature attached to a mighty institution, it now displays more than 60 habitats harboring thousands of sea creatures.

Its latest major addition is the Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins habitat, which opened over the summer to highlight a community of penguins, all less than 12 inches tall. They look like underwater hummingbirds when they’re swimming.

Most visitors spend about 90 minutes. Don’t miss the leopard sharks and moray eels in the Giant Kelp Forest (it’s two stories high) or the hands-on features of Tidepool Plaza, which also has big views of the La Jolla shoreline.

Adult admission is $24.95, with advance reservations strongly encouraged.
Sun God, UCSD.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

20. Roam the UCSD campus

San Diego County College or University
UC San Diego accepted only 24% of applicants in 2022. But when it comes to civilian visitors, the places isn’t so picky. And several spots on the 1,200-acre campus are worth a close look.

By day, you can take a self-guided tour among the artwork of the campus-wide Stuart Collection (Robert Irwin, Kiki Smith, Bruce Nauman, Terry Allen and Jenny Holzer are among the artists). Niki de Saint Phalle’s Sun God is a good place to start.

Also, to remind us how popular Brutalist architecture was in the 1970s, there is the otherworldly Geisel Library (eight stories of concrete menace designed by William Pereira).

By night, the biggest campus draw for nonstudents is the La Jolla Playhouse, which has sent more than 30 plays and musicals to Broadway over the years. Also, the campus unveiled its new Epstein Family Amphitheater in October, with a diverse mix of classical and pop programming.
Torrey Pines State Beach, La Jolla.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

21. Gawk at the cliffs of Torrey Pines State Beach

Beach
Torrey Pines State Beach. Come here for surfing, sunbathing, family fun, beach-jogging or killer sunsets. The beach is 4.5 miles long, and much of it sprawls at the foot of sandstone cliffs.

If you prefer, you can hike in from above — the clifftop Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve has its own parking area and a handful of trails, including one down to the beach.

To reach the beach most directly, try to park in the South Beach lot ($12 to $25, depending on when you arrive), but be warned that it’s often jammed in summer and on sunny weekends. The alternative is the North Beach lot, farther from the cliffs.

As you look south, red-dirt sandstone cliffs will rise 300 feet to your left, and the vast, flat Pacific will reach to the horizon on your right. Don’t walk close to the cliff: Erosion never sleeps, and rocks fall regularly.

Arrive at low tide, as I happened to do recently, and you’ll have a broad swath of sand to tread between sea and cliff. At high tide, there’s almost no beach at all.

Regardless of where the water is, if you show up in late afternoon on a clear day, you’ll see the cliffs darken as the sun sinks, until they’re as red as any butte in Utah.
