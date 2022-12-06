21 secret spots in La Jolla that shine in the winter

Out among the whitecaps and sea caves of La Jolla, the seals bark and the kayaks keep coming.

Meanwhile, onshore, several restaurants have popped up or morphed over the last year, two hotels have taken on new identities and the art museum, already a standout, has grown. In short, La Jolla is getting more attractive, which doesn’t seem fair.

Here — as the weather cools, crowds thin and prices drop — is a Southern Californian’s guide to recent changes (and more than a dozen enduring attractions) in this seaside San Diego community, which has been seducing Angelenos on getaway weekends since the 1890s.

Back then, those who made the 110-mile journey south from Los Angeles might have glimpsed the daredevil Miss Hazel Keyes ascending in a hot-air balloon over Boomer Beach with her trained monkey Miss Jennie Yan Yan and companion Professor Romeo, then descending under three separate parachutes.

Advertisement

We don’t get to see that. But La Jolla these days has the busy Torrey Pines Gliderport (which features paragliders, model airplanes and falconry, not to mention nude bathers on the beach far below). And there’s plenty more that Miss Keyes & Co. could never have imagined.

This list includes places to sleep, eat, swim, surf, kayak and examine tide pools, plus assorted opportunities to gawk at penguins, thumb through rare books, hear a string quartet or cower beneath brutalist architecture.