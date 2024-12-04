Tell us: What smells remind you of L.A.?

There’s no single smell that defines Los Angeles. Certain scents are often linked to the bustling streets of downtown or the verdant banks of the L.A. River, while others are tied to the more secluded, quiet corners of places like Mount Washington or Bel-Air. The city’s essence shifts subtly as you move through it, with each location offering a different sensory experience that reflects the multitudes of Los Angeles.

Our sense of smell is often overlooked, but it’s the one thing that can bring back memories of a place faster than anything else. There’s the rich, loamy aroma of the Sequoia forests, which feels like nature itself is breathing. Or, if you’ve ever been to Ojai, you’ll know the sweet, citrusy scent of Pixie tangerines that lingers in the air. And think about driving up the 5 — you’ll get a whiff of manure whether you like it or not.

Los Angeles has its own distinct smells too, from taco stands to beach trips to Jacaranda trees in the late spring. We’d love to hear from you about your favorite (or least favorite) smells that remind you of L.A. Please fill out the form below and we may reach out to you for a future story.