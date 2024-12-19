Strong at any age: Readers 65 and up share their favorite fitness routines

Frances Sandberg is an artistic swimmer. (Frances Sandberg)

“I started synchronized swimming at 60. I was on a team for a few years and [now we] just get together and practice at the Rose Bowl Aquatic Center. I love dancing and the water. I have taken lots of different types of dance classes and have danced on and off all my life but I have feet issues, so I have to be careful. I tried a little bit of aerial [dance], but have a torn rotator cuff at the moment so have had to back down activity. I have always been very physically active and am drawn to moving to music as well as [through] challenges.”

—Frances Sandberg, 73, Silver Lake, artistic swims twice a week in addition to a weekly jazz class

Terrance Wimmer swimming at the UCSB RecCen Pool. (Terrance Wimmer)

“I’ve never been a jock but I’ve always been active. I jogged for years until my knees started going bad. Then I did some pretty serious weight training during my 40s and 50s. Swimming takes gravity out of the equation.

I worked at UC Santa Barbara for many years and had access to their recreation center and sports facilities. I’d participate in classes and work out on my lunch breaks. Even though I am retired, I’m still a member. I [like to swim because] I get strength training, stretching, flexibility and cardio all in one. Plus it can very much become a breathing meditation when you get into the zone.”

—Terrance Wimmer, 74, Santa Barbara, swims for three to four hours a week

“I have been a lap swimmer for 30 years. It is very hard but exhilarating. The water feels like silk and is hypnotic, visually.”

—Martha Webster, 72, Redondo Beach, lap swims for 40 minutes, five days a week

“I was a mid-distance runner for almost 40 years. I swam as a kid and was a junior lifeguard in my teens, but didn’t swim seriously until my late 50s. I started swimming by myself 15 years ago but over the years, especially during the pandemic, I made friends with pool swimmers who converted to ocean swimming. When I am swimming, I often feel at peace. There are times that it’s difficult just to get in (especially when it’s cold), but I do it anyway and always feel like I really accomplished something positive for myself that day.”

—Cynthia Lerner, 70, Los Angeles, swims in open water three to five days a week